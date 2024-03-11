APAC Marketers Lead The Way In Leveraging AI To Create Social Media Content

Meltwater has released its State of Social Media 2024 report. It finds that although nearly half of APAC teams (47 per cent) expect social media to play a more significant role this year, they’re more likely to dedicate the same budget rather than increase it.

Lead Image: Ross Candido, VP ANZ and SEA at Meltwater

The report, which includes responses from over 2,000 global marketing and communications professionals, found that APAC marketers see AI as more important to social media than their counterparts around the world. 55 per cent say it is somewhat important compared to 44 per cent globally, and nearly two-thirds (64 per cent) use AI to help create social media copy.

Lack of social media strategy and software implementation a struggle for APAC

Compared to other regions, though, teams in APAC find that not having a defined social media strategy is a bigger challenge (37 per cent vs 25 per cent in EMEA and 29 per cent in the Americas) despite 34 per cent of respondents having a dedicated social media team. 25 per cent are in the tougher spot of having a strategy but lacking the resources to execute it, with 51 per cent concerned about employee bandwidth.

Yet, fewer APAC respondents take advantage of software to help with scheduling and reporting. Only 47 per cent say they currently use software, compared to 61 per cent globally, though a larger percentage are interested in pursuing this in 2024.

Ross Candido, VP of ANZ and SEA at Meltwater, said effective social media marketing requires resources and commitment.“Social media is clearly a very important medium for APAC marketers but employee bandwidth to execute seems to be a big challenge. Leveraging technology solutions to help boost efficiency can help address this challenge. AI Integrated software like Meltwater’s social media intelligence solution can not only boost the efficiency of a team by creating engaging, high-quality content, but it also brings the full value of media intelligence to marketers by transforming real-time data into relevant insights to measure the impact of social and to inform future strategies.”