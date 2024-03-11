APAC Marketers Lead The Way In Leveraging AI To Create Social Media Content

APAC Marketers Lead The Way In Leveraging AI To Create Social Media Content
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Meltwater has released its State of Social Media 2024 report. It finds that although nearly half of APAC teams (47 per cent) expect social media to play a more significant role this year, they’re more likely to dedicate the same budget rather than increase it.

Lead Image: Ross Candido, VP ANZ and SEA at Meltwater

The report, which includes responses from over 2,000 global marketing and communications professionals, found that APAC marketers see AI as more important to social media than their counterparts around the world. 55 per cent say it is somewhat important compared to 44 per cent globally, and nearly two-thirds (64 per cent) use AI to help create social media copy.

Lack of social media strategy and software implementation a struggle for APAC

Compared to other regions, though, teams in APAC find that not having a defined social media strategy is a bigger challenge (37 per cent vs 25 per cent in EMEA and 29 per cent in the Americas) despite 34 per cent of respondents having a dedicated social media team. 25 per cent are in the tougher spot of having a strategy but lacking the resources to execute it, with 51 per cent concerned about employee bandwidth.

Yet, fewer APAC respondents take advantage of software to help with scheduling and reporting. Only 47 per cent say they currently use software, compared to 61 per cent globally, though a larger percentage are interested in pursuing this in 2024.

Ross Candido, VP of ANZ and SEA at Meltwater, said effective social media marketing requires resources and commitment.“Social media is clearly a very important medium for APAC marketers but employee bandwidth to execute seems to be a big challenge. Leveraging technology solutions to help boost efficiency can help address this challenge. AI Integrated software like Meltwater’s social media intelligence solution can not only boost the efficiency of a team by creating engaging, high-quality content, but it also brings the full value of media intelligence to marketers by transforming real-time data into relevant insights to measure the impact of social and to inform future strategies.”




Please login with linkedin to comment

meltwater

Latest News

“We Like To Do Things Differently”: Bread Agency Re-Defines The Hiring Process With Unique Approach To Job Advertisements
  • Campaigns

“We Like To Do Things Differently”: Bread Agency Re-Defines The Hiring Process With Unique Approach To Job Advertisements

In the perfect example of how sometimes a million-dollar idea is worth more than a million-dollar budget, Bread Agency has developed a creative approach to the job hiring process: mock, out-of-home advertisements for the positions. For Bread Agency, a social media agency still in its infancy, the recruitment process required more creativity to ensure that […]

Nuclear Submarines Torpedo Oscars Coverage
  • Campaigns

Nuclear Submarines Torpedo Oscars Coverage

In a matchup that would make Oppenheimer himself proud, the AUKUS nuclear-powered submarine pact was advertised between award categories during the 2024 Oscars. With all the hallmarks of an 80’s sci-fi film paired with uplifting music, an inspiring monologue, and dramatic images of Virginia-class submarines being built at US shipyards, the campaign felt more like […]

Did You Make It? It’s The Women Leading Tech Power List Loooooong List For 2024!
  • Technology

Did You Make It? It’s The Women Leading Tech Power List Loooooong List For 2024!

Welcome to the inaugural Women Leading Tech Power List Long List. Among these 651 names, you will find the brightest minds in the tech sector. We’ve got CEOs, CTOs, engineering managers and marketing managers. There are founders and financiers and even administrators and digital artists. The Women in Media Power List has become a staple […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Coca-Cola Reveals ‘Ramadan Is Coming’ Advert Via Mill+ And AKQA
  • Campaigns

Coca-Cola Reveals ‘Ramadan Is Coming’ Advert Via Mill+ And AKQA

Coca-Cola is celebrating the holy month of Ramadan with its latest advert ‘Ramadan Is Coming’ delivered via creative agency AKQA and production powerhouse Mill+, The Mill’s Creative Content Studio. The advert was first published on the 10th of March. Echoing the drink company’s famous Father Christmas adverts, the animated and colourful piece follows a stream […]

Matthew Lloyd Joins AFL Superstars For “The Carlton Draught”
  • Campaigns

Matthew Lloyd Joins AFL Superstars For “The Carlton Draught”

AFL Hall of Famer Matthew Lloyd (lead image) will put his laser-sharp accuracy and big marking style back to use when he pulls on the boots for grassroots footy as part of the 2024 ‘The Carlton Draft’. Lloydy is a Premiership star, former Essendon captain, and AFL Academy Coach who has earned five All-Australian guernseys […]

Five By Five Global Partner With Fortress Australia To Introduce Brands To Culture 3.0
  • Advertising

Five By Five Global Partner With Fortress Australia To Introduce Brands To Culture 3.0

A Five by Five Global free panel event this month promises to illuminate how technology is shaping culture. Lead Image: Samantha Saunders (top left), Matt Lawton (top right), Chris Davey (bottom left), Chris Erskine (bottom right). Culture 3.0 is the latest ‘unfiltered’ event from the indie agency, which has partnered with Fortress Australia to showcase […]

Slew Of New Hires As Hello Social Shoots Toward Full-Service Offering
  • Marketing

Slew Of New Hires As Hello Social Shoots Toward Full-Service Offering

social, content and digital media agency Hello Social has continued its march towards a full-service offering, announcing another round of integrated hires. Lead Image: Hello Social New Hires The 50-person-plus independent agency, founded in 2011 by Max Doyle, already counts Uber, Kmart, Afterpay, BMW, Budget Direct, Anko, Kimberly-Clark, Mini, Paramount+, Paramount Pictures, Amazon Alexa, Audible, […]

xDNA Group Announces Large Strategic Investment In Australian Agency, Dilate Digital
  • Marketing

xDNA Group Announces Large Strategic Investment In Australian Agency, Dilate Digital

Perth-based agency Dilate Digital has received a substantial investment from xDNA Group to expand its services portfolio and increase market share across the Oceania region. Lead Image – Dilate Digital Team Established in 2010, Dilate Digital has grown into one of Australia’s leading full-service digital marketing agencies. It is now underpinned by a team of […]

Kyle & Jackie O Melbourne Launch Set For 29 April
  • Media

Kyle & Jackie O Melbourne Launch Set For 29 April

KIIS FM’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show will launch in Melbourne on 29 April, contrary to reports. “Let me just warn everyone,’’ Sandilands said on Tuesday morning. “Doesn’t matter what you’ve heard, and what the newspaper or this person or some other radio station says. We’re not here to change your mind, we’re just […]

R3 Snares VML Veteran Ishan Chatterjee
  • Advertising

R3 Snares VML Veteran Ishan Chatterjee

Independent global marketing consultancy R3 has appointed VML veteran Ishan Chatterjee (lead image) as vice president of global growth to support the company’s expansion across EMEA. Based in London, Ishan is responsible for client growth, partnerships and R3’s capability expansion. “Ishan’s experience is reflective of the mindset and approach we have at R3. It’s Global, […]

SLIK Wins Gold On Paralympics Australia Account
  • Marketing

SLIK Wins Gold On Paralympics Australia Account

Independent creative agency SLIK has added Paralympics Australia to its expanding client roster following a successful competitive pitch. SLIK won the right to support Paralympics Australia to reach its fundraising goals by developing a unique virtual experience, to be launched before the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. With the mission to transform lives through the power […]

TikTok’s Agency Accelerator Program Opens 2024 Applications, Empowering Leaders In The Australian Media Industry
  • Media

TikTok’s Agency Accelerator Program Opens 2024 Applications, Empowering Leaders In The Australian Media Industry

TikTok for Business has launched the third year of its TikTok Agency Accelerator Program, continuing its commitment to fostering the development of talented professionals within the Australian media industry. Designed to champion the growth of leaders within the media agency sector, this year’s program centres around the concept of ‘bravery’, providing an opportunity to accelerate […]

Special PR Cracks Open PepsiCo Account
  • Marketing

Special PR Cracks Open PepsiCo Account

Independent agency Special PR has been tapped as the PR partner for PepsiCo brands Pepsi, Red Rock Deli, and Smith’s, extending Special Group Australia’s remit with the global giant. The appointment will see Special PR develop creative earned campaigns, PR strategy and activation, content development, media relations, publicity, and influencer relationships across Australia, with a […]

Forethought Appoints Diane Shelton & Andrew Slot As Joint Managing Directors
  • Marketing

Forethought Appoints Diane Shelton & Andrew Slot As Joint Managing Directors

Marketing advisory, strategy, and analytics company Forethought have announced Diane Shelton and Andrew Slot’s appointment as joint managing directors, effective immediately. Lead Image: L to R – Andrew Slot, Ken Roberts, Diane Shelton In their new roles, Shelton and Slot will work closely with and report to Forethought executive chairman and founder Ken Roberts. The […]

Light, Music, Ideas & Food In The Spotlight As Vivid Sydney Launches 2024 Program
  • Marketing

Light, Music, Ideas & Food In The Spotlight As Vivid Sydney Launches 2024 Program

Vivid Sydney has unveiled a captivating program for 2024. From 24 May to 15 June, the festival promises 23 nights of unforgettable experiences, exploring the theme of ‘Humanity’ through Light, Music, Ideas and Food. Vivid Sydney 2024 highlights include; 40km-long laser beams to be projected from the city’s tallest structure, Sydney Tower 2023 Archibald Prize […]