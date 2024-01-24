Andrew O’Keefe Found Guilty Of Domestic Violence & Drug Possession

Former Seven Network presenter Andrew O’Keefe has been found guilty of kicking, pushing and spitting at a woman and possessing 1.6 grams of mephedrone at a Sydney Hotel.

O’Keefe had been facing another resisting arrest charge but this was dismissed by magistrate Alison Viney at Downing Centre Local Court.

He had pleaded not guilty to common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a woman in September 2021. A couple of days later, he was charged with possessing the drug and resisting arrest.

During the trial, O’Keefe admitted to breaching an apprehended violence order and a separate drug charge for possessing cannabis. He fought these charges at hearings in February and November last year.

He is due to be sentenced later on Wednesday.

During last year’s trial, it emerged that the woman O’Keefe assaulted was “shaking like a leaf” with scratches on her arms and marks on her chest. O’Keefe denied the charges, saying the injuries were self-inflicted.

“None of this happened,” O’Keefe told the court.

In police bodycam of his arrest at his CBD apartment in September 2021, O’Keefe told officers he needed to take his medication with him and asked “Why are you being such f—ing Nazis about it?”

In response, the officers said, “we’ll get it, just calm down”, before O’Keefe replied, “you don’t even know where it is, you idiot.”

He was taken into the corridor and handcuffed. O’Keefe told police he was not resisting and to “stop pushing my head against the wall”.

O’Keefe’s friend Daniel Moscari said that the mephedrone was his and that he had brought it to a pre-Christmas shindig at O’Keefe’s home and left it on the kitchen bench. Moscari denied he was “taking the rap” for his mate.