Andrew Henderson Named World Vision Australia’s New Head of Brand

An accomplished creative director with over 30 years’ experience, Henderson will step in as the new Head of Brand, Creative & Content with World Vision Australia (WVA).

Henderson arrives at the role with experience from both national agencies and in-house roles, including Saatchi&Saatchi, Y&R Mattingley, George Patterson Bates, DMB&B and David Jones.

He also founded two independent agencies, Piglet Studio and Pencil&Pixel, the latter of which was acquired by Wunderman in 2018.

In addition to his creative career, Henderson has written two books for Wayside Chapel, and worked for not-for-profit groups such as Red Nose Day, Down Syndrome Australia and Breast Cancer Network Australia for Berlei’s Pink Bra Project.

WVA Chief Marketing Officer Louise Cummins said the organisation was delighted to have secured someone with such an outstanding track record in Australia’s creative sector.

“Andrew brings to WVA a strategic and commercial capability, combined with a pragmatic, hands-on creative ability in brand stewardship to create enduring, moving and human connections with customers,” Louise said.

Andrew said he was excited about being able to use his creative talents to help bring sustainable change for future generations in vulnerable communities worldwide.

“Especially at this time of global need, it is a privilege to join Australia’s largest international NGO and contribute to supporting vulnerable children and communities worldwide. This role is at the juncture of creative expertise and a bigger purpose to eliminate poverty and its causes in Australia and globally,” he said.