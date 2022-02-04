Andpeople Appointed Strategic And Creative Lead For Chivas Regal

Andpeople have announced that they have been appointed as lead creative agency for Chivas Regal by Pernod Ricard Pacific, one of Australia and New Zealand’s leading alcohol companies.

The appointment reflects a commitment to revitalising Chivas Regal’s positioning across all brand

touchpoints and a new culture strategy to connect with the next generation of whisky drinkers.

Speaking on the appointment, Eric Thomson (Pictured above), global marketing director, Pernod Ricard Winemakers and Pernod Ricard Pacific, said, “At its core, Chivas Regal has always stood for luxury, for celebrating success and elevating yourself and those around you.”

“We want to bring these values to a new generation of consumers whose definition of success is different from generations before them.”

“Andpeople have demonstrated a great understanding of how Chivas can effectively connect and recruit new consumers to the Chivas brand and do so in a way that feels genuine, is culturally relevant and that will help us build long term brand equity with a new generation of consumers.”

“We are looking forward to working with Andpeople on an exciting new direction for Chivas.”

“For the Chivas Regal brand to connect with a new audience we need a specialist partner who can create credible conversation in culture.”

“We’re entering new territory and must start by understanding the value we are creating.”

“Andpeople are the leading cultural specialists in market, creating and maintaining relevance for big global brands so are the perfect partner to lead our new strategic direction” he added.

Commenting on the win, Andpeople, managing director, Andrew McDade, said, “For our culture specialism to be recognised by one of the world’s most iconic whisky brands and global leaders in Pernod Ricard is an exciting moment for us but also a clear indication that brands are thinking differently about how to build cultural relevance with the next generation.”

The multi-year partnership solidifies a shift for the category and brand to challenge convention; to

throw out the old rulebook, usher in a new guard and make cultural relevance a growth driver – by

working with cultural voices and championing future cultural leaders.