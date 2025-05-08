Analytic Partners Launches Publication & Podcast To Help Marketers Claim Their Seat In The C-Suite

Analytic Partners has launched The CMO Office, a new content hub designed to empower marketers in Asia Pacific with sharper insights, stronger connections and a clearer path to the C-suite.

Spearheaded by Analytic Partners’ Director of Marketing for APAC, Nikki Taylor, The CMO Office was developed to address a gap in marketing intelligence and conversation in the region -particularly around commercial analytics and long-term brand effectiveness.

It will offer weekly original written editorial and monthly podcasts, deep-diving on the unique challenges of the APAC marketing landscape. It will include thought leadership, practical case studies and trend insights, in addition to candid podcast interviews with marketing and business leaders across the region.

Taylor, whose recent roles include being Marketing Growth Strategy Director at UPS and previous marketing leadership positions at Google and Kuehne + Nagel, says: “The CMO Office is the exact resource I was always searching for as a marketer. Every marketer is under more pressure than ever to deliver growth, often with shrinking budgets – so we’ve designed this platform to deliver practical, regionally relevant marketing insights which will help them do just that.

“While there’s no silver bullet for any business, we hope that by sharing some key insights and lessons Analytic Partners has learned from analysing billions of dollars of marketing spend over the last 25 years we can play a practical role in raising marketing effectiveness across the region. I’m excited to share these less with the community and evolve our resources to cater for their needs.”

The content hub is built on the Substack platform, with podcasts being distributed from Substack to Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube for the video version.

“This is the kind of initiative that reflects where modern marketing is heading. The CMO Office gives us a smart, community-led way to reach the right people, start better conversations and drive real momentum for businesses in the APAC region,” said Paul Sinkinson, managing director of APAC at Analytic Partners.

The podcast, launched officially on May 7th, is hosted by Taylor. Episodes will feature leading CMOs, brand strategists, CFOs and agency leaders, beginning with a discussion on attribution and marketing investment with Analytic Partners’ own Paul Sinkinson.

Future episodes will feature bold, unfiltered conversations with the marketing minds behind some of the biggest Singaporean brands and APAC’s fastest-growing companies. These are the people setting the standard and, for the first time, they’re pulling back the curtain on the strategies, missteps, and data-driven decisions that actually move the needle.”

This launch forms part of Analytic Partners’ broader mission to grow awareness of commercial analytics and its value in unlocking long-term marketing effectiveness.