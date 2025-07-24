AMP Bank GO Shows Off Australia’s ‘Mini Businesses’ In New Campaign Via Joy & Avenue C

AMP Bank GO has launched a new campaign, ‘Taking care of mini business’ an integrated above-the-line campaign which targets a relatively forgotten and underserviced part of the market – the mini rather than small businesses of Australia.

The campaign puts the spotlight on “mini businesses” – people with genuinely small businesses. This includes solopreneurs with owner-operated ventures, side-hustlers, and those with up to 4 employees, often referred to as ‘micro’ businesses.

Australia has 2.4 million mini business owners spanning sole traders and businesses with up to 4 employees, representing 88.5 per cent of total businesses.

The campaign’s creative direction leans into the diversity of mini businesses – from UX designers and photographers to tradies, hairdressers and carers – celebrating their ingenuity and drive. The messaging is designed to resonate with a segment that often blurs the line between mixing business with personal life.

Designed in partnership with creative firm JOY. and media agency Avenue C, the campaign marks the first national moment for AMP Bank GO since the banking app’s public launch in February this year.

AMP Bank GO’s new creative territory will be launched via a high-reach, high-frequency campaign across OOH, digital, and a NOVA Entertainment partnership, targeting Sydney-based mini-businesses, being the most penetrated state. This will be supported by a nationwide online campaign, ensuring broader reach and reinforcing AMP Bank GO’s commitment to serving Australia’s evolving mini business segment.

The campaign invites mini-business owners to experience AMP Bank GO – a mobile-first solution designed for the fluid, fast-paced nature of managing both business and personal banking on-the-go.

John Arnott, director AMP Bank GO, said: “Mini businesses are the backbone of the Australian economy, yet they’ve long been underserved. This campaign is about recognising and celebrating their unique needs and ambitions, and delivering banking solutions designed just for them.

“Our AMP Bank GO app has been built from the ground up based on what small business owners need to thrive. The campaign highlights the diversity, contribution and importance of mini businesses, and shows how AMP Bank GO’s market-leading features can help them get ahead.”

Tina Cleary, AMP’s chief marketing officer said: “This is a distinct creative territory for AMP Bank GO. Backing and advocating for a forgotten segment in the banking space, our amazing Aussie mini businesses.

“The campaign seeks to shine a light on those out there hustling hard and need a bank that can keep up with them. The campaign demonstrates our commitment to empowering mini businesses with the right tools, the right support and the confidence to focus on their business and grow.”