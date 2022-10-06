Amanda Keller Drops Bombshell Living Room News Live On Radio Show

Amanda Keller has broken the news that 10’s The Living Room has been canned.

The lifestyle show has been running for over ten seasons, and the cast includes Dr Chris Brown, Barry Du Bois, Miguel Maestre and Keller!

It’s very much feel-good family entertainment. However, Keller let her radio show listeners know that it won’t be returning for 2023, she said: “Well, I’ve said I’ve got a big announcement! It’s about The Living Room. It’s going to be rested next year,” she explained.

“It’s felt that it’s time to take a breath. We’ve been on the air for 11 years. 30 (episodes) a year is a lot to produce. So we’ll take a breath … and take next year off.”

Keller said that she still had hope for the show and that her co-hosts would, “pray,” it’d make 10’s 2024 content slate.

Her radio co-host Jonesy said: “So this isn’t your decision?”

“It’s a network decision. They want the show to continue, as do we. So we are working on tweaking it, taking a breath. I’m desperate to come back, so we will.”

While the show has never gotten huge ratings, the news comes after it won the Lifestyle category at The Logie Awards.

You better believe #TheLivingRoom is nominated for Most Popular Lifestyle Program at the 2022 TV Week Logie Awards 👏 Make sure you vote 👉 https://t.co/JW2flRfpZG pic.twitter.com/6YwUp9NV59 — The Living Room (@livingroomtv) May 15, 2022