All Talk, No Pay: 74% Of Women In Media Say Employers Aren’t Acting On Gender Pay Gap

More than a year after WGEA’s mandatory pay transparency reporting came into force, a clear majority of women working in Australia’s media sector say the reforms are yet to touch their day-to-day reality.

According to the 2025 Women in Media Industry Insight Report, 74 per cent of women say their employer has not clearly communicated or taken steps to address gender pay disparities. And that silence is fuelling disillusionment, attrition and frustration at every career stage.

The report, which surveyed 324 women across journalism, PR, advertising, production, digital and more, reveals a workforce that feels stalled and unheard. Despite occupying 41 per cent of roles across the industry, women hold just 23 per cent of senior leadership positions.

Unsurprisingly, pay remains the top reason women are leaving the industry. In 2025, 29 per cent of respondents cited remuneration as their main driver to exit, while 26 per cent pointed to a lack of promotional opportunities, and 16 per cent said they felt disengaged or unchallenged.

“This year’s report shows women are unconvinced by gender equality efforts. They want action,” said Women in Media strategic advisor Petra Buchanan. “Transparency reforms like WGEA’s pay reporting provide a vital platform, but they must be matched by visible, on-the-ground change”.

The disconnect is felt most sharply by mid-career women, with 64 per cent rating the industry’s commitment to gender equality as weak. These professionals, typically five to ten years into their careers, represent the next generation of leaders, yet many feel stuck or overlooked.

And they’re preparing to walk. More than one in three women (37 per cent) are actively considering leaving their current role within the next 12 months. Worryingly, many are eyeing a shift outside the media industry altogether, marking a slow bleed of talent from a sector already grappling with diversity and retention issues.

Importantly, the report shows that while public policy is changing, workplace culture is lagging behind. 78 per cent of respondents say they’ve seen no change in how their organisation handles harassment, discrimination or bullying since the introduction of the Respect@Work reforms.

“Women are calling on media employers to lead with intent and communicate how they are addressing workplace issues, from closing the gender pay gap to implementing meaningful structural and cultural reform. Employer and industry action is essential to address inequity and ensure women thrive”.

In a sector that shapes public perception, the stakes are high. Media employers have a critical opportunity not just to mirror change, but to lead it. If they fail to act, the industry risks losing not just its future leaders, but its credibility on gender equity altogether.

