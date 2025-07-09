ALDI Teams Up With DoorDash To Deliver Groceries To Canberra Residents

ALDI Australia has teamed up with DoorDash to trial on-demand grocery delivery starting in Canberra, adding even more convenience to its ‘Good Different’ shopping experience.

From Tuesday July 8, Aussies in Canberra can shop ALDI’s range of products at everyday low prices at the click of a button for the first time ever. Through DoorDash, Canberrans can now conveniently order from more than 1,800 products, transforming the way customers shop with ALDI.

No more aisle be back later, customers can now enjoy ALDI’s products without leaving home.

“Since entering the Australian market, ALDI’s mission has been to deliver high quality groceries at the lowest prices for Australian households and this ambition remains as strong as ever. Through our partnership with DoorDash, we can now literally deliver on this mission directly to Aussies’ doorsteps in an exciting new way that we know our customers have been seeking,” said Jordan Lack, chief commercial officer at ALDI Australia.

“We’re thrilled that customers in Canberra will be able to shop with ALDI from the comfort of their homes, bringing our ‘Good Different’ shopping experience to more and more people in the tap of an app.”

Canberrans can now skip the supermarket shuffle and get their hands on ALDI goodies by downloading the DoorDash app or shopping on the website. Customers then simply add items to their cart and order on-demand, or choose a delivery window that suits them, with Dashers who shop and deliver straight to their door.

“We are thrilled to partner with ALDI to deliver greater convenience, choice and affordability to the people of Canberra. Through this new partnership, we’re making it more accessible for shoppers to get their favourite ALDI products delivered directly to their door,” said Simon Rossi, vice president DoorDash APAC.

“We know that value and convenience are top priorities for Australians, and this partnership is about continuing DoorDash’s mission to combine the best of both worlds. With ALDI’s trusted quality and DoorDash’s on-demand delivery technology, we’re excited to create more seamless and accessible shopping experiences.

“This partnership with ALDI represents an exciting step forward in how DoorDash is redefining how Aussies can shop for groceries with a range of delivery options from on-demand, same day or scheduled, making everyday essentials easier to access than ever before.”

From today, all customers within the service area of ALDI stores in ACT will have access to ALDI on DoorDash. While ALDI’s availability on DoorDash is temporarily limited to Canberra, the partnership is expected to roll out across the country, bringing this convenient new way to shop ALDI to more Australians nationwide.

“We know Australians will rejoice at the news of ALDI taking our first step in offering customers this convenient shopping format. We will be watching our Canberra trial very closely with plans to scale in the near future,” said Lack.