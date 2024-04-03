AI-driven News Platform Created By Instagram Co-Founders Acquired By Yahoo

AI-driven News Platform Created By Instagram Co-Founders Acquired By Yahoo
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Yahoo has announced that it has acquired Artifact, the AI-driven news aggregation and discovery platform created by Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger.

Artifact will no longer operate as a standalone app, but the proprietary AI-powered personalisation technology and other features will be integrated across Yahoo, including the Yahoo News app, in the months to come.

Artifact’s mission was focused on delivering the most relevant stories to users through AI, utilising proprietary technology to provide curated news and content experiences. As a trusted guide to the internet, Yahoo helps people achieve their goals online, including connecting with high-quality content they care about. This investment advances Yahoo’s commitment to bringing trusted news and information to hundreds of millions of users globally and accelerates the vision to offer a more personalised experience for discovering news and information across platforms.

“Yahoo was one of the first to combine human and algorithmic curation of news. Since then, the landscape of machine learning and personalisation has changed dramatically and Artifact has innovated with best-in-class technology to meet the moment,” said Kat Downs Mulder, SVP and general manager of Yahoo News.

“Artifact has become a beloved product, and we’re thrilled to be able to continue to grow that technology and further our mission of becoming the trusted guide to digital information and the best curator connecting people to the content that matters most to them”.

“We built an intuitive product experience that users love and has the opportunity to benefit millions of people. Yahoo brings the scale to help the product achieve what we envisioned while upholding the belief that connecting people to the trusted sources of news and information is as critical as ever,” said Kevin Systrom, CEO and co-founder of Artifact.

“AI has allowed us to give users a better experience discovering great content they care about. Yahoo recognises that opportunity, and we could not be more excited to see what we’ve built live on through Yahoo News”.

Artifact’s AI-powered discovery engine surfaces content users most want to see and becomes more attuned to their interests over time. The result is a personalised feed of news stories that are extremely effective at helping users discover stories they want to read. In addition to curation,

Artifact offers a host of features aimed at improving the quality of the experience, from easy access to top news to link-sharing capabilities to tools to prevent clickbait proliferation. Adding these capabilities to Yahoo’s portfolio accelerates the opportunity to connect users with even richer content experiences and tailored personalisation.

Yahoo’s acquisition of Artifact closed on March 29, 2024. Artifact’s co-founders, CEO Kevin Systrom and CTO Mike Krieger will work with Yahoo in an advisory capacity during this transition.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Artifact yahoo

Latest News

Adam Scott & Cam Smith Swing Into Nine WWOS Coverage Of 2024 Masters
  • Media

Adam Scott & Cam Smith Swing Into Nine WWOS Coverage Of 2024 Masters

Nine’s Wide World of Sports has announced that it will showcase all the action of The Masters across 9Now and 9GemHD, live and free from April 11. Lead image: Cam Smith (left) and Adam Scott (right) Former Masters champion Adam Scott will lead Australia’s contingent alongside Cameron Smith, Jason Day, 2023 Australian PGA champion Min […]

Music Health Boss Stephen Hunt Appointed UnLtd CEO
  • Advertising

Music Health Boss Stephen Hunt Appointed UnLtd CEO

Stephen Hunt (pictured) has been appointed as CEO of UnLtd. Hunt is an award-winning entrepreneur, TEDx speaker and industry leader known for pioneering the use of AI technologies to improve humanity across a variety of industries. He has extensive experience growing organisations in the media, technology and music industries in Australia and globally. Hunt was […]

Susan Coghill: “Still A Fan Of Linear” But Channel Is Limited In Modern World
  • Advertising

Susan Coghill: “Still A Fan Of Linear” But Channel Is Limited In Modern World

Susan Coghill, CMO of Tourism Australia, has said that she is “still a fan of linear” TV but that the format is becoming tired other video channels allow consumers to form deeper connections with customers — something particularly important in her field of destination marketing. Speaking to B&T as part of the CMO Power List, Coghill […]

Collins Square Partners With THE LUME Melbourne To Elevate Experiences
  • Marketing

Collins Square Partners With THE LUME Melbourne To Elevate Experiences

Collins Square has announced its partnership with THE LUME Melbourne, the world’s largest digital art gallery. This collaboration aims to elevate the tenant experience at Collins Square by providing exclusive access to a range of immersive experiences, events and wellness programs. Located at the New York end of Collins Street, occupying an entire city block, […]

Acast Partners With Digital Loop To Strengthen Sales Presence In WA
  • Media

Acast Partners With Digital Loop To Strengthen Sales Presence In WA

Acast has partnered with Digital Loop to provide expertise and local insights, strengthening Acast’s sales presence in Western Australia with commercial representatives on the ground with a deep understanding of the intricacies of clients’ individual needs in the region. Digital Loop will assist WA-based brand and media agencies to access Acast’s suite of innovative offerings […]

TV Aggregator Searchr.TV Launches In Australia
  • Media

TV Aggregator Searchr.TV Launches In Australia

Searchr.TV has launched in Australia with the service promising to set “a new standard for user convenience in entertainment technology.” The service aggregates all five free-to-air and ten local and international paid streaming providers in one software application, eliminating the need for hardware to be plugged in. The application has integrated LeadStory, one of Australia’s […]

Allied Pinnacle Harvests Molasses As Creative Lead For Launch Of Wise Wheat Brand
  • Advertising

Allied Pinnacle Harvests Molasses As Creative Lead For Launch Of Wise Wheat Brand

Allied Pinnacle has appointed FMCG brand and design agency Molasses to help launch Wise Wheat in Australia. This new naturally grown wheat contains six times more fibre than standard wheat flour. Molasses won the business following a multi-agency pitch and, working alongside the Allied Pinnacle team, is developing the brand strategy, positioning, and creative, from […]

Major Growth As Yango Adds Three New Clients To Its Roster
  • Advertising

Major Growth As Yango Adds Three New Clients To Its Roster

Independent media agency, Yango’s growing client roster now includes student accommodation provider Scape, health insurer CBHS Health, and e-commerce fashion retailer EVERAU. Lead image: Nick Murdoch, Yango Scape is an award-winning student living specialist focused on developing thriving learning communities. The business is one of the biggest purpose-built student accommodation owners and operators in Australia, […]

Tourism Tasmania & Starcom Reveal ‘Tales From The Island’ Via Guardian Australia
  • Media

Tourism Tasmania & Starcom Reveal ‘Tales From The Island’ Via Guardian Australia

Tourism Tasmania and media agency Starcom Australia are inviting Australians to experience Tasmania’s diverse wilderness and distinct culture through a content partnership with Guardian Australia. With its purpose-led and progressive approach to content, Guardian Australia, the first major news publisher to become a certified B-Corporation, was chosen to partner with Tourism Tasmania in line with […]

Hnry Data Reveals Sole trader Turnover Is At Its Worst In Two Years
  • Marketing

Hnry Data Reveals Sole trader Turnover Is At Its Worst In Two Years

The latest Hnry Sole Trader Pulse reports revenue decline has outweighed growth (37 percent) for the first time since the pandemic. This bucks a two-year trend in which sole traders have consistently seen their turnover improve rather than worsen. The start of the year has proved rocky for Australia’s 1.5 million sole traders, with over a […]

Tim Ashelford Appointed Managing Director Of We Are Explorers
  • Advertising

Tim Ashelford Appointed Managing Director Of We Are Explorers

We Are Explorers has announced Tim Ashelford’s (lead image) promotion to the role of Managing Director. Ashelford brings with him over seven years of dedicated service to the digital adventure media brand. As Managing Director, Ashelford will be responsible for driving the success and growth of We Are Explorers as both a digital publication and […]

Former BBDO Global Director Launches Purpose-Led Agency: Uncommon Kind
  • Advertising

Former BBDO Global Director Launches Purpose-Led Agency: Uncommon Kind

Jenn Chin, former BBDO Global Board Director, has launched a purpose-led consultancy, Uncommon Kind, aimed at empowering brands and businesses to make a credible positive impact on society and the environment. As corporate responsibility and sustainability become paramount, Uncommon Kind aims to challenge the choice between purpose or profit, helping businesses adapt to purpose-led growth. […]

IAB Study Reveals Programmatic DOOH Satisfaction Ramping Up
  • Advertising

IAB Study Reveals Programmatic DOOH Satisfaction Ramping Up

New research released by IAB Australia has revealed that more education and experience are needed to supercharge the usage of programmatic DOOH. The study, which seeks to understand the state of play for all digital out-of-home media trading in Australia, found that 82% of agency respondents used digital OOH as a significant or regularly considered […]

Rethink Ink: Reaching The Highflyers
  • Partner Content

Rethink Ink: Reaching The Highflyers

Wonder what the world is like for those who turn left on aeroplanes? Discover it here.

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Pepperstone Serves Up John McEnroe In New Global Campaign Via Saatchi & Saatchi NZ
  • Campaigns

Pepperstone Serves Up John McEnroe In New Global Campaign Via Saatchi & Saatchi NZ

Online global forex and CFD broker Pepperstone, together with Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand, launched a new global campaign aimed at shaking traders out of their apathy – challenging what they are putting up with from other brokers. The campaign, which launches with a hero 60-second spot featuring a temperamental 1980s John McEnroe, aims to […]

News Corp Sport Partners With Partnerbrite Through Fan-Targeted Digital Campaigns
  • Advertising

News Corp Sport Partners With Partnerbrite Through Fan-Targeted Digital Campaigns

News Corp Australia’s News Sport Network has announced it is partnering with Partnerbrite to transform partnerships through fan-targeted digital campaigns on social, video, and display channels. Lead Image: Nick Lockwood – Partnerbrite Bridging the gap between data-rich sports organisations and targeted marketing campaigns, enhancing fan-brand connections and driving mutual benefits for all stakeholders, Partnerbrite aims to […]