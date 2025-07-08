Agent99 Wins Media Account For The Hatchery To Drive Women UNLIMITED Leadership Summit, Headlined By Hillary Clinton

Indie full-service comms agency Agent99 has been appointed by The Hatchery – an Australian events company specialising in conferences – to deliver an integrated PR campaign for the Women UNLIMITED Leadership Summit 2025.

With global figure Former US Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton headlining the conference, over 3,000 attendees are expected to attend.

In addition to Secretary Clinton, the Summit will showcase over 200 speakers, including Christine Holgate, Lisa Annese, and professor Michelle Ryan. The Hon. Julia Gillard AC will be appearing via a hologram across all summit locations.

Taking place across six cities from 29 September to 1 October 2025, Agent99 will deliver a national media strategy tailored to each market. The agency will support media attendance and amplify campaign moments, including a special event in Sydney and Canberra, that will feature Secretary Clinton in person.

“It’s been inspiring to see the Women UNLIMITED Leadership Summit expand since its launch in 2023, and we are blown away with the lineup that has been secured for this year. For context, our inaugural year saw 300 attendees, so to be expecting 3,000 only three years later is a massive achievement and testament to the team’s hard work behind the scenes. Partnering with a results-driven, female-led PR agency like Agent99 felt like a natural fit to help us bring our Summit into this exciting next chapter,” Ellen Foxall, head of production at The Hatchery said.

“I am a huge advocate for championing women in leadership, so this win is particularly meaningful to me and the team. Corporate PR and thought leadership building are in Agent99’s DNA, so we’re thrilled to bring our experience to this partnership with The Hatchery to create national awareness around the Summit,” Sharon Zeev Poole, director and founder of Agent99 added.