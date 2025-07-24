B&T's season report

The 2024 season was an impressive showing for Zenith, though it didn’t quite reach the heady heights of its previous year when its billings grew a third in a market that went back 2.7 per cent.

Instead, 2024 was about doubling down on its ROI positioning and unlocking new media potential for clients, as well as ensuring that its staff are enjoying their playing time as much as possible. With team captain Jason Tonelli at the helm, widely regarded as one of the nicest leaders in adland, that’s not a problem. It also shouldn’t be surprising that 98 per cent of its staff were proud of the work and 80 per cent agreed Zenith allowed them to succeed to their full potential, no matter who they were.

Across the course of the season, Zenith won 10 clients, including Stockland, Arrotex, Spotify and the Autosports Group. It did lose Honda, with the Japanese marque consolidating its media, creative and production with Howatson+Company.

Zenith claims its ‘Imagine Panel’ grew to become the largest single source consumer panel in Australia, beating Roy Morgan’s for size and regularity. It’s also able to derive consumer segments from the Imagine Panel and build a unique, cookie-less first party dataset from scratch for ALDI. This work earned it a Gold at the 2024 MFA Awards for Data-Led Activation.

Zenith was also inducted into the UNLTD Hall of Good award for its work for Missing Schools. The agency also generated $7.7 million in media impact for pro-bono charities including the Children’s Cancer Institute, Queensland Positive People and Act for Kids.

Zenith committed to engaging deeply with the industry. It partnered with B&T on its CMOs to Watch series and continued its existing CMO Roundtable dinners, bringing brand, category and Zenith leaders together to chat about retail media, the cost of living and the 2024 budget.

Its investment team received its 14th consecutive year of verified best-in-marketing trading positions for audited clients by Ebiquity. Zenith said that recognition reflected the team’s learning, market intelligence and capability development across screen, out-of-home and audio.