B&T's season report

2024 was an important year for IPG Mediabrand’s largest agency, UM.

After losing the $64 million Nestlé media account in a regional review early doors, the agency was under pressure to retain Australia’s largest media account, the circa $190 million Federal Government Master Media Services account.

The protracted review process had captain Anathea Ruys and her leadership sweating until news broke in August that UM had held onto the business in a two-horse race with PHD.

UM backed this up by retaining Dyson ($30 million) and winning seven new clients, including Target, Chery Motors, Levi’s and the Australian National University.

The agency posted ‘good’ RECMA scores and was recognised twice at the number one media agency in B&T’s monthly New Business Rankings.

UM topped COMvergence’s New Business Barometer notching $164 million in billings. But when retentions are removed from its new business wins, UM was down by around $44 million.

New business aside, was busy in the backroom, too. UM launched its ‘Full Colour Media’ market proposition, combining human and artificial intelligence, guided by “a nuanced understanding of how a brand operates within established category systems, connectivity with consumers and the brand’s true differentials”.

It also evolved the way it uses data, working with providers such as Mutinex to embed market mix modelling into the heart of planning to deliver better media decisions for clients.

UM’s focus on its playing roster included cultivating a more empathetic culture that goes beyond racial and gender boundaries, breaking down hierarchical structures within the agency.

It has made progress on its First Nations People Reconciliation Action Plan, working with The Field to improvise inclusion for people with disability and achieving Australian Workplace Equality Index Bronze certification for Pride in Diversity.

UM also performed admirably on the awards circuit, winning 12 campaign awards and three people categories, including Effie Awards for Tourism Australia and Seek.

It’s been a season of solid progress for UM, placing the agency in good stead ahead of the proposed Omnicom takeover of Interpublic in 2025.