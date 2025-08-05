B&T's season report

Starcom’s 2024 was solid but perhaps unremarkable. It successfully defended the Subaru account, worth somewhere in the order of $15 million, according to COMvergence, and won the local JD Sports account, worth just shy of $5 million.

It also won LEGO as part of a global pitch, and Ubisoft in a multi-country operation, worth nearly $15 million together.

There were a few big changes with Starcom’s top order, with CEO Nick Keenan departing in October 2024. He was replaced in July ‘25 by Matt Houltham. Scott McCaffrey was appointed as the agency’s chief client and growth officer in May ‘24, while Jacqui Purcell was promoted to national head of planning.

The season would also see Starcom localise and embed its global positioning: ‘Move People, Move Business’. The agency said it creates a unified approach to its business and will drive its operations and priorities moving forwards.

Starcom made pains to invest in up and coming talent. In 2024 it supported more than 50 bespoke training sessions through its Starcom Academy, covering everything from omnichannel planning to retail media and data and identity.

It also updated its craft-specific sessions to include commercial training, and refreshed its ‘Art of Investment’ and ‘Art of Planning’ forums to create excitement around key agency capabilities. This work, together with its pro-bono efforts for the charity, HeartKids, saw Starcom named the second-happiest agency in Sydney, according to Media-i.

The agency also delivered more than 50 test-and-learns for clients and media partners, including one of the first APAC omnichannel tests with The Trade Desk. It notched other firsts, including 3D billboards for an alcohol client, and first-to-market convergence buying across TV and BVOD.