B&T's season report

Cocogun entered its fifth year during the 2024 season and the team founded by Chiquita King and Ant Melder continue to be determined to run their own race.

To that end, Cocogun’s season in 2024 certainly saw it up with the front markers. It achieved B Corp certification, no mean feat at all, and described the moment as a “major milestone” in its efforts to keep “walking the walk”.

It was named in Culture Australia’s Top 100 places to work and has an ongoing partnership with UTS, offering a first-of-its-kind scholarship for indigenous students pursuing a creative career. Post-graduation, they’re offered an internship at the agency, too. It also offers six weeks paid parental leave at 80 per cent salary, commits 2 per cent of its payroll to staff learning and development and it even holds a ‘Melbourne Pup Day’ event where all the team volunteers at Monika’s Doggie Rescue, rather doing a big Melbourne Cup Day event. It also told us it has no gender pay gap.

Cocogun succeeded on the business front too. It won eight new clients in 2024, bringing its total to 17. It only has a single retained client, healthcare technology company Harrison.ai, which it won back in 2022. The agency was particularly proud of two of its eight wins in 2024. It beat eight agencies to the pitch for Palliative Care Queensland and the Department of Health and it won National Centre of Action Against Child Sexual Abuse, adding it was “proud to be part of helping to fight this heinous societal cancer”.

King, too, would win the Entrepreneur category at B&T’s Women in Media Awards in 2024. Perhaps that shows more than anything else that there is another way of making the world go around—Cocogun’s way.