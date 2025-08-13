Cocogun entered its fifth year during the 2024 season and the team founded by Chiquita King and Ant Melder continue to be determined to run their own race.
To that end, Cocogun’s season in 2024 certainly saw it up with the front markers. It achieved B Corp certification, no mean feat at all, and described the moment as a “major milestone” in its efforts to keep “walking the walk”.
It was named in Culture Australia’s Top 100 places to work and has an ongoing partnership with UTS, offering a first-of-its-kind scholarship for indigenous students pursuing a creative career. Post-graduation, they’re offered an internship at the agency, too. It also offers six weeks paid parental leave at 80 per cent salary, commits 2 per cent of its payroll to staff learning and development and it even holds a ‘Melbourne Pup Day’ event where all the team volunteers at Monika’s Doggie Rescue, rather doing a big Melbourne Cup Day event. It also told us it has no gender pay gap.
Cocogun succeeded on the business front too. It won eight new clients in 2024, bringing its total to 17. It only has a single retained client, healthcare technology company Harrison.ai, which it won back in 2022. The agency was particularly proud of two of its eight wins in 2024. It beat eight agencies to the pitch for Palliative Care Queensland and the Department of Health and it won National Centre of Action Against Child Sexual Abuse, adding it was “proud to be part of helping to fight this heinous societal cancer”.
King, too, would win the Entrepreneur category at B&T’s Women in Media Awards in 2024. Perhaps that shows more than anything else that there is another way of making the world go around—Cocogun’s way.
Palliative Care Queensland: The Cassette
The way we care for our dying is a meaningful indicator of our society’s values. Yet, death isn’t a subject most of us like to think about. Palliative Care Queensland (PCQ) believes that engaging with it more openly, on a personal and societal level, leads to better, more empathetic care for the sick and their families and, ultimately, a kinder, more dignified final chapter. We brought this ethos to life in a thought-provoking campaign which treated the topic with the utmost sensitivity and respect, while challenging people’s reticence to talk about the inevitable. The story we told and the way we told it, landed the message in a unique and memorable way that has had an important impact on the way we think about death as a society.
Pinnacle Foundation: Make Awkward Awesome
This campaign for Australia’s LGBTQIA+ education charity encouraged parents to break through the embarrassment barrier and talk to their kids about their sexuality and identity, rather than leaving the pressure of ‘coming out’ with young people. It’s a theme we are passionate about and an organisation we are proud, strong supporters of.
Amaysim: The Escape Plan
We love a challenger brand—especially one that’s keen to poke the bear with distinctive, cheeky creative work. Hence our encouragement of Australians to escape their pricey ‘Hellco’ and come across to a brand with better value and service.
We often like to say we’re running our own race, judging ourselves on perhaps different metrics to our peers. For us it’s not just about boosting bottom lines but also impacting culture, changing behaviour and making a positive dent in the universe.
Achieving B Corp certification was a major milestone for us in 2024. Our Cocogun Scholarship for Indigenous Creatives goes from strength to strength. And we love tackling a diverse range of topics, from taking on Big Telco to encouraging people to rethink their perspective on death.
Overall, 2024 was packed with plenty of audacious creativity, beautiful craft, and the ongoing evolution of our purposeful, passionate culture.
Our group business director Emily Hahn is the glue that binds the agency together. Equally loved and respected by our people, clients and partners, she combines eagle-eyed attention to detail and unsurpassed suiting smarts with a passion for creativity that’s tangible in everything she does. Plus she’s a wizard on the foosball table and our unofficial office DJ!
Previous season’s score: N/A
Cocogun continues to live up to its values of walking the walk, not just talking the talk. And on that front, the agency has had a winning 2024 season, to say the least.