AFL Launches 2022 Premiership Season With Updated Brand Campaign

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 15: during the 2022 AFL Season Launch TVC Shoot on February 16, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos)
The AFL has released the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership season launch campaign, the second iteration of the brand platform “This Is Us”.

This year’s campaign is an impactful showcase of footy culture and pre-game rituals aimed to connect fans with the game they love. “This Is Us” takes fans on a journey, serving as a reminder of the familiar sounds, smells, sights, and feelings associated with their weekly pilgrimage to stadiums around the nation. It’s a celebration of the return of crowds across Australia, the roar of the collective; and the joy of football.

Set to Van Halen’s rock classic “Jump” the campaign offers a glimpse into some of football’s biggest names as they prepare for the season ahead.

Sydney Swans’ star Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin practices in anticipation of the illustrious 1000-goal milestone in his sights. Geelong Cats’ forward Tom Hawkins oils himself, ready for battle, while teammate Joel Selwood looks on sideways. There’s the resurgence of the infamous mullet, with Essendon’s Sam Draper in the barber’s chair getting a fresh cut while Hawthorn great Gary Ayres, famous for his flowing mullet in the ’80s and ’90s, looks on with pride. The preparation for season 2022 has never been more important as the AFL welcomes fans back to stadiums around the country. Groundskeepers, volunteers, umpires, community players and fans are all represented in an epic story as they get ready to welcome the AFL season back in 2022. AFL executive general manager customer and commercial, Kylie Rogers said welcoming fans back to the live football experience was at the heart of the campaign. “It’s been an incredibly challenging couple of years for the whole country and our fans. We need to reconnect and inspire our fans with the very things they enjoy the most – going to, experiencing and playing the game. ‘For millions of Australians, football is more than a game – it’s a way of life, it’s part of who we are. This is the essence of the ‘This is Us’ brand platform; a celebration of everything we love about our spectacular game,” said Rogers. The campaign is further integrated across outdoor, print, digital and social platforms, and showcases visual cues of the rituals of football and the unique and spectacular nature of the live experience.

The 2022 Toyota Premiership Season commences Wednesday March 16, with a grand final rematch between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7:10 pm, AEDT.

Campaign credits:

  • AFL Head of Marketing & Content – Julian Dunne
  • AFL Senior Manager – Marketing – Julie Pasquier
  • AFL Marketing Manager, AFL & Clubs – Rita Khouri
  • AFL Producer – Ji Lawson
  • AFL Senior Video Editor – Alex Cottier
  • AFL Sound – Mark Farrow
  • AFL Motion Graphics – John Robinson
  • Production Company – Finch

