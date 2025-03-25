AFFINITY Promotes Pete Mountford To Creative Lead

AFFINITY has appointed Pete Mountford to the role of creative lead after first joining AFFINITY in 2024 as a senior copywriter.

Mountford has a 20+ year career in digital and traditional creative agencies, like Leo Burnett and RGA. In that time, Pete has delivered campaigns for brands including Telstra, ANZ, Google and McDonalds.

He has tutored at both AWARD School and ADMA Creative School.

AFFINITY is a past winner of AFR Boss Best Places To Work.

“Pete’s creativity, leadership, and entrepreneurial approach will only make our work stronger. He genuinely gets what we’re trying to do here – it’s so much more than outputs and creative awards. His drive and ambition have consistently delivered business-growing thinking. There’s a fire in his belly, and with the exciting stuff we have in the works, we know he’ll play a pivotal role in bringing our vision to life,” CEO Angela Smith said.

“It was an easy decision to take on this role at AFFINITY; we have fantastic people, great clients, and a strong reputation for effective work. We’re on an upward trajectory and I’m excited about working with the team to push things even further,” Mountford added.