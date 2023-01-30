Advertising & Data Company Big Village Australia Enters Administration

Big Village Australia, and advertising and marketing company, has entered administration, appointing McGrathNicol Restructuring as administrators late last week.

Big Village is a subsidiary of Big Village Global and has 70 employees across Sydney, Melbourne, and Canberra. The firm had been favoured by the government for data work and one of its biggest projects was developing BetStop, the country’s first national exclusion register for problem gamblers.

However, with BetStop yet to launch, the project seems to be up in the air.

The agency had previously produced work for Jagermeister, as well as its data work for the government.

Matthew Hutton, one of administrators, released a statement to The Australian Financial Review saying it was looking at options, including a possible recapitalisation or sale of the Australian subsidiary.

“The administrators’ immediate focus is to work constructively with all key stakeholders, including employees, customers, suppliers and creditors, to ensure the continued, stable operation of the business while undertaking an urgent review of the financial position and trading outlook of the business,” Hutton said.

“In parallel we will be exploring all options for bringing about a long-term sale of the business as a going concern and/or a recapitalisation of the business.”

The administrators declined to say why BVA’s went into voluntary administration.

The company had formerly been known as Engine Group but was renamed last year. According to the AFR, it had made $22 million in revenue last year and a small loss on $14 million of revenue in 2021.

