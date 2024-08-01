Advertising Council Australia Replaces The Misfits Media Company As Cannes Lions National Representative

Advertising Council Australia (ACA) – the peak body for Australia’s leading advertising agencies – has been appointed as the official representative of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Australia.

The strategic partnership will see ACA join an international network that sets benchmarks for creative excellence and innovation in advertising. The Misfits Media Company (the owner of this masthead) was the official representative from 2019 until the completion of the 2024 Cannes Lions festival.

“Cannes Lions are grateful to The Misfits for their partnership and support over the years and wish the team luck as they focus on new endeavours.

New Australian Representatives will be appointed and announced shortly,” said Simon Cook CEO Lions.

ACA will play a key role in supporting local agencies and clients, nominating Jury members, organising the Young Lions competition, and hosting events and screenings of Lion-winning work throughout the year.

Tony Hale, CEO, Advertising Council Australia (pictured, right above), said: “Partnering with Cannes Lions is the natural progression in ACA’s established program of work to champion creativity. With the industry going through such disruption and change, it is essential that we develop greater confidence in creativity’s ability to generate growth across all aspects of business.

“We are thrilled with the partnership and the natural synergies between our pillars and the roles of WARC and Contagious, and look forward to collaborating with Cannes Lions over the coming years.”

Ed Pank, managing director, WARC APAC and SVP Lions Division (pictured left), is currently in Australia for WARC’s ‘Creative Impact Unpacked’ event series in Sydney and Melbourne. The exclusive sessions for senior brand marketers aim to demystify marketing effectiveness in an ever-evolving landscape.

Commenting on the appointment while in Sydney, Pank said: “To be represented locally by one of the most credible and authoritative bodies in Australian advertising is a great fit for Cannes Lions. We look forward to collaborating with the ACA team across all the LIONS brands, including WARC and Contagious, to push the boundaries of creative marketing that matters in this key market for the business.”