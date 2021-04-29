Adriatic Furniture Launches Made For Melbourne Campaign Via The Sphere Agency
Adriatic, a leading Melbourne-based furniture retailer that’s been operating in Melbourne for over 45 years, has just launched a new campaign highlighting their Melbourne origins. The campaign is currently being rolled out across OOH, digital, social and POS.
Speaking about the campaign, Adriatic Director, Lenny Catalano, said, “last year was an incredibly challenging year for Melbourne, however, Adriatic was fortunate enough to enjoy some growth despite the pandemic.”
“The community has embraced local brands like ours and we want to show our thanks. This campaign is about us wanting to celebrate the city as well as show how proud we are to be a part of Melbourne.”
Sphere Founder and Executive Creative Director, Michael Abdel, said, “Adriatic has been a part of Melbourne for almost half a century and I think part of the reason the brand is loved is that they truly understand their customers and aren’t afraid to have a little fun. You could say that when it comes to Melbourne, these guys are part of the furniture”.
That lighthearted approach once again comes to the fore with this campaign that playfully celebrates some of the wonderful things that make Melbourne, Melbourne.”
Latest News
The Lung Foundation Australia Creates Emotionally Charged TV Commercial To Help Launch Hope Research Fund
The Lung Foundation Australia has created a powerful TV commercial featuring real patients and their families, reminding us that lung disease impacts people from all walks of life, young and old.
Cetaphil Launches New ‘Hype-Free Skincare’ Campaign Via Emotive
Following a competitive pitch, Galderma Australia, one of the world’s leading skin care companies has appointed Emotive as strategic and creative agency across their range of consumer brands including Cetaphil, Benzac, and Loceryl.
Cadbury Roses Partner With Aboriginal Artist Michelle Kerrin For Mother’s Day
This Mother’s Day, Cadbury Roses is calling on Australians to stop and celebrate the maternal figures in their lives – whether it’s Mum, or another special someone. Cadbury has partnered with Aboriginal artist Michelle Kerrin to design a limited-edition Cadbury Roses gift box. Titled ‘Meye’, Kerrin’s artwork celebrates the birthmothers, stepmothers, aunts, grandmothers, sisters and […]
Assisterhood Launches 2021 Program With Panel & Speed Mentoring Event
Glass ceiling-breaking mentorship program, Assisterhood, is back for its fourth consecutive year in 2021. What started as an initiative to address gender imbalance in the communications industry, has now become a thriving community built on each others’ success. Assisterhood 2021 recently launched with a successful panel and speed mentoring event, held at max capacity at […]
Experiential Marketing In The ‘New Normal’
Erika Morton (main photo) is the managing director at The Park Sydney and Will Worsdell is the agency’s co-founder and global strategy director. In this guest post, the duo says COVID means marketers need to look at experiential marketing in a whole other level… For the past year or so, the experiential industry in Australia […]
Video Game Crash Leaves Only One Winner In Latest Work From Budget Direct & 303 MullenLowe
Budget Direct finally dispenses with the meerkats before B&T realised it had utterly mixed up its insurance companies.
Cameron And Alison Daddo Launch New Season Of Separate Bathrooms Podcast
smoothfm’s Cameron Daddo and wife Alison Daddo continue to bring listeners on their journey of love and marriage, with their popular podcast Separate Bathrooms returning to the Nova Podcast Network with the first episode out this week. The Daddos will talk to a range of couples from all walks of life about the highs and […]
Regional Papers Given the All-Clear To Negotiate Payments With Google And Facebook
One of the top things about a trip to the regions is a local newspaper. Fearing for your life in the pub another thing.
H&M Launches Initiative Celebrating The Role Models Of Today: Kids
H&M does have a reputation of falling apart after three wears. You just have to hope it's not while you're on the bus.
‘You Can Buy A REAL Plane For Less!’ Louis Vuitton Shows Off $50k Plane Bag
Outlawed Western Sydney bikie gangs becoming even easier to spot after Louis Vuitton launches hideous plane bag.
Consider Yourself The Best Of The Best? Enter B&T’s Newest Awards Program Now!
Just to confirm this is the Best Of The Best and not Best Of The Beast. Just to allay any industry satanists.
“EQ Is More Important Than IQ When It Comes to Leadership”: Publisher’s Internationalé’s Sagorika Sen
This expert argues EQ is more important than IQ when it comes to leadership. But not when it comes to pub trivia.
InMobi Launches In-Game Advertising to Global Brands and Agencies
InMobi, the world's leading independent marketing cloud, today announced the launch of in-game advertising which is now available for brands across the globe to access programmatically on InMobi Exchange.
Ethical Nutrients Does It Their Way In A New Campaign Celebrating Female Empowerment
This campaign has it all - female empowerment, ethics, nutrients! The only thing missing is a dolphin or an orangutan.
First-Party Data Or Bust: Inside Adobe’s Plan For Life After Cookies
One need only see the B&T staffer in the Adobe cap, shirt & facial hydrogenator to know who attended this week's summit.
Appscore Hires Hoang Nguyen For New Digital & Engineering Director Role
Award-winning, Australian digital consultancy Appscore has appointed former executive director of engineering at CHE Proximity Hoang Nguyen to the newly created role of director, digital & engineering practice. In this role Nguyen will form part of the company’s core technology leadership team and will work closely with the Strategy and Advisory practice to provide clients technological strategy and vision and best in class delivery & execution.
Hungry Jack’s Wishmaker Campaign Raises Over $1 Million For Make-A-Wish Australia
Here's another great reason to chow down on a Whopper burger. If excessive alcohol & self loathing doesn't do it first.
IPG Posts 1.9% Growth In Q1, Predicts Growth Upwards Of 6% For The Rest Of 2021
IPG joins WPP as the second holding company to report Q1 numbers today. And just as B&T's calculator needs batteries.
News Corp U-Turns On UK Version Of Fox News
News Corp u-turns on UK version of Fox News after realising the rightwing bonkers media category is already saturated.
IGA Retailers Thank Aussies For 2020 Support In New TVC Via The Core Agency
IGA thanks its customers for their support and seemingly not noticing its prices are 50% more than its competitors.
“Strong Start To The Year!” WPP Posts Impressive 3.1% Growth For Q1
Mark Read eyeing new carseat covers for the company Jaguar after better than expected Q1s.
Nigella Lawson Nominated For BAFTA Thanks To ‘Microwave’ Pronunciation
Nigella Lawson nominated for a BAFTA and seemingly not for her services to gluttony and raiding the fridge at 1am.
“Gamechanger”: IMAA Secures Group Deal On Trade Credit Insurance For Members
The Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA) today announced what it described as a win for its members, after negotiating a “world-first” trade credit insurance group deal. The group deal, successfully brokered by the IMAA, will see its members save up to 75 per cent on trade credit insurance, in some cases. According to the […]
Wednesday TV Wrap: Travel Guides Returns To Over 700,000 Viewers
Australians are just dying to travel, although apparently not dying enough to watch Travel Guides it would appear.
Alchemy One Appoints Huong Nguyen As Business Director
As a tip, whoever answers the phone at Alchemy One should so do it in a Darth Vader voice.
Amanda Munce Joins JCDecaux As Head of Campaign Execution
JCDecaux announces new head of campaign execution who apparently doesn't have a mask and axe grinder.
EngageTV Partners With Roy Morgan
Roy Morgan Research and EngageTV announce today that they have partnered to integrate Roy Morgan’s Single Source consumer data with Switch Digital’s Connected TV platform, EngageTV. The exciting partnership will give marketers and agencies the ability to target thousands of audiences of interest on Connected Televisions, down to a postcode level.
AJF Snares Specsavers Account And Launches New ‘Should’ve Gone to Specsavers’ Spot
'Should’ve gone to Specsavers' remains one of the great advertising tag lines. Unless you've got haemorrhoids that is.
Affinity Answers Partners With Eyeota
-- Eyeota,, the leading audience technology platform enabling the intelligent use of data, today announced the expansion of its offering in APAC by partnering with Affinity Answers. US founded Affinity Answers creates audiences by analysing the social engagements between over 550 million people and 70,000 brands, movies, TV shows, digital properties, and more.
Free TV Calls For Smart TVs To Be Included In ACCC’s Digital Platform Services Inquiry
B&T would like to get not a smart TV but a smart arse TV that made highly offensive comments when you watched Gogglebox.