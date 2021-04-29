Adriatic Furniture Launches Made For Melbourne Campaign Via The Sphere Agency

Adriatic Furniture Launches Made For Melbourne Campaign Via The Sphere Agency
Adriatic, a leading Melbourne-based furniture retailer that’s been operating in Melbourne for over 45 years, has just launched a new campaign highlighting their Melbourne origins. The campaign is currently being rolled out across OOH, digital, social and POS.

Speaking about the campaign, Adriatic Director, Lenny Catalano, said, “last year was an incredibly challenging year for Melbourne, however, Adriatic was fortunate enough to enjoy some growth despite the pandemic.”

“The community has embraced local brands like ours and we want to show our thanks. This campaign is about us wanting to celebrate the city as well as show how proud we are to be a part of Melbourne.”

Sphere Founder and Executive Creative Director, Michael Abdel, said, “Adriatic has been a part of Melbourne for almost half a century and I think part of the reason the brand is loved is that they truly understand their customers and aren’t afraid to have a little fun. You could say that when it comes to Melbourne, these guys are part of the furniture”.

That lighthearted approach once again comes to the fore with this campaign that playfully celebrates some of the wonderful things that make Melbourne, Melbourne.”

