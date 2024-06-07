Adobe’s Experience Platform AI Assistant Is Now Available To All
Adobe’s AI Assistant for its Experience Platform is now available to everyone, after being announced at Adobe Summit in March.
This new offering enhances the productivity of experience practitioners through generative AI, while democratising access to enterprise applications by bringing more individuals into content production and insights workflows.
Experience Platform is Adobe’s tool to help organisations build a single view of customers and engage them on every channel. It’s used by brands such as Coca-Cola, General Motors and Marriott International.
The AI Assistant can answer technical questions, automate tasks, simulate outcomes, and generate new audiences and journeys. These capabilities are brought to life through generative experience models, which capture Adobe product knowledge and insights based on an organisation’s unique data, campaigns, audiences and business goals—all in a brand-safe way and with a privacy-first mindset.
“AI assistants are driving a paradigm shift within enterprise software, dramatically lowering the barrier to entry for new use cases and also first-time users,” said Anjul Bhambhri, senior vice president, Adobe Experience Cloud.
“Adobe is in a unique position to provide an out-of-the-box solution that can harness data to deliver insights and automation, given the scale of profiles, campaigns and interactions already being processed through Adobe Experience Platform, including 40 petabytes of data and 5 billion edge interactions per day.”
