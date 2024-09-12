Adobe Previews Its Upcoming Firefly Video Model

Adobe has previewed advancements to its generative AI video capabilities, powered by the Adobe Firefly Video Model.

First previewed earlier this year, Adobe’s upcoming video capabilities are designed to empower film editors and video professionals with tools to help inspire their creative vision, fill gaps in their timeline, and add new elements to existing footage. The Firefly Video Model will extend Adobe’s family of generative AI models, which already includes an Image Model, Vector Model, and Design Model.

“Building upon our foundational Firefly models for imaging, design, and vector creation, our Firefly foundation video model is designed to help the professional video community unlock new possibilities, streamline workflows, and support their creative ideation,” said Ashley Still, senior vice president, creative product group at Adobe. “We are excited to bring new levels of creative control and efficiency to video editing with Firefly-powered Generative Extend in Premiere Pro”.

Available later this year, new Firefly-powered Text to Video and Image to Video capabilities will be available on Firefly Adobe’s website, and Generative Extend will be embedded directly into Premiere Pro, an industry-leading video editor.

Text to Video capabilities include generating video from text prompts, accessing a wide variety of camera controls such as angle, motion, and zoom to finetune videos, and referencing images to generate B-Roll that seamlessly fills gaps in your timeline. Image to Video capabilities include bringing still shots or illustrations to life by transforming them into stunning live action clips.

The Firefly Video Model will support a broad variety of use cases, designed to help video professionals get the perfect clip. For instance, potential uses could include leveraging fine-grained controls like camera angle and camera motion to produce compelling animations, effects, and more; generating an insert into a key video shot with camera motion; and pairing video with professionally captured footage to tell stories faster.