More Than Half Of Aussie Brands Can’t Take Their Hands Out The Cookie Jar

More Than Half Of Aussie Brands Can’t Take Their Hands Out The Cookie Jar
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



Adobe has released new research that shows brands aren’t taking the necessary steps to evolve their data strategies, despite serious near and long-term impacts on their businesses.

In the ANZ region, Adobe found that more than half (58 percent) of brands in ANZ aren’t taking the necessary steps to evolve their data strategies, despite serious near and long-term impacts on their business.

The majority (76 percent) of ANZ brands still rely heavily on third-party cookies and many (58 percent) of cookie-using leaders say they view cookies as a “necessary evil,” even though they realise continued overreliance is a losing strategy for the long-term.

Over half (49 percent) of ANZ leaders who use CDPs say they’ve already gained more direct. relationships with customers, seen a rise in customer loyalty (36 percent), and an increase in the number and value of completed transactions (37 percent).

The global survey of more than 2,600 marketing and consumer experience leaders (including 656 APAC respondents) explored the marketing investments and strategies that set industry leaders apart from the competition.  

Across APAC, the majority (79 percent) of brands still rely heavily on third-party cookies, with over half (56 percent) of leaders expecting the end of third-party cookies will hurt their businesses. The research shows that ambiguity over cookie deprecation is causing confusion and, in some cases, inaction, with one in three (38 percent) APAC leaders stating they are not changing their marketing strategy out of a perceived lack of urgency, while others plan to change but are delaying cookieless preparation.  

“Companies that aren’t diversifying their strategies are leaving money on the table today, and hurting their chances of gaining competitive advantages in the future,” said Gabbi Stubbs, APAC Product Marketing and Strategy, Adobe. “While a wholesale change in strategy takes commitment and long-term investment, the benefits are undeniable across all currencies that matter—from customer loyalty and satisfaction to a better bottom line.”

Brands rely heavily on third-party cookies

Although deprecation is on the horizon, 52 percent of APAC leaders still spend at least half of their marketing budgets on cookie-based activations – and 79 percent actually plan to increase spending on cookie-dependent activations this year. Most (81 percent) leaders in APAC still rely heavily on third-party cookies because they feel they’re very effective, while a quarter (23 percent) of respondents surveyed in Australia believe that third-party cookies aren’t going anywhere.  

The majority (86 percent) of APAC leaders at cookie-dependent companies say that at least 30 percent of their total potential market is in environments where third-party cookies don’t work, such as social media platforms and on Apple devices, and 59 percent say that half or more of their potential market is in cookieless environments. Beyond the immediate consequences of being unable to reach 30-50 percent of potential customers, the impacts of this mistake will only compound with every passing quarter as the cookieless frontier continues to expand.

An overdependence on third-party cookies is about to backfire on brands

Many APAC leaders expect the end of third-party cookies will hurt their businesses, in some cases profoundly: 34% said it would “devastate” their businesses, 21 percent anticipate significant harm, and 25 percent predict a moderate negative impact. In some countries, the numbers are more concerning; 54 percent of leaders surveyed in Australia expect either devastating (31 percent) or significant (23 percent) impacts from cookie deprecation. Many heavy third-party cookie users believe they don’t have a choice, with over half (60 percent) of cookie-using leaders saying they view cookies as a “necessary evil,” even though many realise that continued overreliance is a losing strategy for the long-term. One in three respondents (37 percent) say they can’t get the resources to evolve their strategies, a number that rises to over half of leaders (56 percent) in Australia.

While many companies are now on the path to abandoning cookies, a third (38 percent) are not. Some say they’re not changing out of a perceived lack of urgency. Others plan to change but are delaying preparations.

Customer data platforms (CDPs) are helping brands prepare for a cookieless future, and a cookieless now   The research found that over half (54 percent) of APAC leaders who use CDPs say they’ve already gained more direct relationships with customers, a rise in customer loyalty (42 percent), and an increase in the number and value of completed transactions (41 percent). CDPs also improve internal workflows, with 46 percent saying it enabled better and faster work across marketing and IT and more efficient ROI production (35 percent).

Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform (Real-Time CDP) now delivers billions of predictive insights a year based on real-time customer profiles. These insights empower teams to engage customers who are likely to buy – or who may be considering switching to a competitor. The platform has become the customer experience engine of choice for leading brands across numerous industries, including Coles, SBS and Suncorp.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Thinkerbell Bags Menulog Creative Account
  • Advertising

Thinkerbell Bags Menulog Creative Account

Menulog has appointed Thinkerbell to its creative account following a “comprehensive” agency review process. Thinkerbell will be responsible for strategy, creative, earned and owned content and more for Menulog. Adam Ferrier, chief thinker at Thinkerbell, said: “We’ve loved helping Menulog deliver the unexpected and command attention in 2022. It’s one of the strongest brands in […]

InSites Consulting Rebrands To Human8
  • Marketing

InSites Consulting Rebrands To Human8

InSites Consulting, the global consumer insight and collaboration agency, is rebranding to Human8, the new human-driven consultancy connecting brands with people and culture to drive positive change.

Ben and Harry McKay Tackle New Original Podcast With LiSTNR
  • Media

Ben and Harry McKay Tackle New Original Podcast With LiSTNR

Twins Ben and Harry McKay launch new original Ben and Harry Podcast on LiSTNR to discuss footy news, personal stories and behind the scenes insights into their footy clubs. The boys have incredibly never met on the footy field, but that doesn’t stop current Aussie rules footy young guns Ben and Harry McKay going head-to-head […]

No Alcohol Brewer Heaps Normal Froths To B Corp Certification
  • Marketing

No Alcohol Brewer Heaps Normal Froths To B Corp Certification

Heaps Normal has become the first dedicated non-alc beer company in Australia to achieve B Corp certification, achieving a score of 95.1. It is just the fifth Australian-owned brewery to achieve certification by B Corp, alongside Capital Brewing, Stone & Wood, Brick Lane, and 4 Pines. B Corp certified businesses meet high standards of social […]

Zenith Appoints Co-National Heads Of Strategy & Planning
  • Media

Zenith Appoints Co-National Heads Of Strategy & Planning

Zenith Australia has announced the promotion of Sarah Heitkamp (lead image) and Simon Schoen to the newly-created shared role of national head of strategy and planning. Effective immediately, Heitkamp and Schoen move from their roles as head of strategy and planning Sydney, and head of strategy and planning Melbourne respectively. Simon Schoen In their new […]

Tracksuit Appoints Sling & Stone To Shape Future Of Brand Tracking
  • Technology

Tracksuit Appoints Sling & Stone To Shape Future Of Brand Tracking

Tracksuit, a New Zealand-born startup on a mission to shape the future of brand tracking, has appointed challenger communications agency Sling & Stone as its agency of record across Australia and New Zealand following a competitive pitch process.

Close up of unrecognizable business people pointing to statistics graph on desk analyzing marketing data in modern office, copy space
  • Marketing
  • Media

OMG Tops Annual RECMA Report

The RECMA Report numbers are in and judging by Omnicom's bragging here they've done especially well.