Adobe Launches Real-Time CDP Collaboration With carsales, News Corp Australia, SBS, TVNZ & Nine On Board

Adobe has announced the general availability of Adobe Real-Time CDP Collaboration in Australia and New Zealand, a new offering that enables advertisers and publishers to tackle a changing advertising landscape.

As consumers play a more active role in customising their privacy preferences, new tools are required for brands to identify relevant audiences and deliver personalised ad experiences. Real-Time CDP Collaboration addresses this by providing advertisers and publishers a secure environment to collaborate on first-party data, which is inherently consent-driven and anchored in trusted customer relationships.

Brands can identify high-value audiences and activate campaigns for new customer acquisition and increased personalisation for driving conversions, all without moving or exposing directly identifiable customer data.

Adobe unveiled News Corp Australia, carsales, Nine, SBS, and TVNZ as its first local publisher partners for Real-Time CDP Collaboration. These collaborations enable advertisers to discover new audiences based on consumer preferences within the various publisher properties and activate relevant campaigns across the publisher brands.

“This expanded partnership with Adobe represents another significant step forward for News Australia in driving the industry to unlock the full potential of first party data against premium, scalable networks,” said Dean La Rosa, general manager, commercial data, News Corp Australia.

“Adobe Real-Time CDP Collaboration enables us to connect with brands in a secure, privacy compliant way to deliver rich audience insights, offer more relevant and personalised campaigns, and ultimately drive better outcomes from the media investments across the News Australia network.”

“At carsales, everything starts with trusted, high-quality first-party data — it’s the engine behind our media and marketing solutions. With billions of behavioural signals each quarter at our fingertips, we’re uniquely positioned to help brands reach the right audience, in the right place, at the right time in their buying journey. Our work with Adobe Real-Time CDP Collaboration takes our data capabilities even further, enhancing how advertisers securely connect with in-market car buyers in a privacy-first way. Supported by this integration, our people-based marketing platform, carsales Match, enables marketers to activate rich audience segments and deliver campaigns with greater precision, scale and confidence,” said Nicholas Bailly, commercial director, carsales mediahouse.

“Collaborating with brands on their first-party data is crucial for Nine to deliver more relevant ad experiences and drive greater value for advertisers,” said Stephanie Drabble, director of data and product commercialisation and strategy, Nine. “In a privacy-first landscape, Adobe Real-Time CDP Collaboration provides a secure and intuitive environment for us to partner with brands, allowing them to discover high-value audiences and activate campaigns across our diverse properties with increased velocity, enhancing campaign effectiveness.”

“Many of our clients are eager to leverage data to enhance campaign efficiency, but privacy and security concerns often pose challenges,” said Claire Lawler, senior data and commercial product manager, SBS.

“Adobe Real-Time CDP Collaboration provides a secure, consent-driven environment that allows us to work closely with advertisers, unlocking data-driven opportunities while respecting consumer privacy. This platform strengthens our commitment to providing solutions that seamlessly integrate with our clients’ data platforms.”

“TVNZ, so far, has partnered with more than 50 brands on data collaboration,” said Valerie Walshe, chief revenue officer, TVNZ. “This is the largest of any publisher in New Zealand and it’s an area which continues to grow for us. The Adobe platform helps us streamline the full process, from sharing insights, to activation, to measurement, giving marketers greater access to TVNZ’s rich first-party data. We’re excited to unlock new opportunities and business results for marketers in this space.”

Built on Adobe Experience Platform, which provides an actionable view of customers across every channel, Real-Time CDP Collaboration is purpose-built for brands to connect and collaborate on first-party data. In addition to creating new high-value audiences and driving more relevant campaigns, users can measure ad effectiveness directly with publishers. Adobe also offers a flexible solution where customers can securely connect data across ecosystem partners and identity partners.

“Brands are focusing on leveraging consent-driven data to personalise experiences and drive performance based on direct customer relationships,” said Gabbi Stubbs, Asia Pacific product marketing for data management and AI, Adobe. “Adobe Real-Time CDP Collaboration empowers brands to jointly discover high-value audiences without moving or exposing directly identifiable customer data, and with our publishing partners, advertisers can easily and cost-effectively activate and measure campaigns that connect directly with their audiences.”

With Real-Time CDP Collaboration, brands can: