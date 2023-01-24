Adidas Reveals OCEAUNZ Official Match Ball For The Women’s World Cup In Australia & New Zealand

Adidas Reveals OCEAUNZ Official Match Ball For The Women’s World Cup In Australia & New Zealand
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



Adidas has revealed the official match ball of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, set to take place in Australia and New Zealand later this year.

The OCEAUNZ features blue and green decorations, “inspired by the unique Australasian landscape.”

The cultural markings and initials of both host nations also feature on the ball. The Australian patterns were created by Indigenous Austrlaian artist, Chern’ee Sutton, while the New Zealand markings were designed by Kiwi artist, Fiona Collis.

“With record viewing figures for the Women’s Euros tournament last year, the upcoming World Cup is set to be a massive moment for the game that we love. We’re turning up with a match ball that we’re incredibly proud of – featuring our innovative technology and with a design that represents the natural beauty of the landscape in which it will be played,” said Franziska Loeffelmann, design director football nraphics at adidas.

“The game is always evolving, and the design of the OCEAUNZ is built to help players cope with the pace and demands of the modern game. We’re hugely excited for the FIFA Women’s World Cup and to see the women’s game lifted to even further heights, in two fantastic host nations.”

A giant replica of the match ball, measuring four metres in diameter was towed around Sydney Harbour by a helicopter before heading to Bondi Beach. It was placed at Mark’s Park, which had been transformed into a quarter-sized football pitch for the event.

At the reveal event in Sydney, a panel discussion between Cortnee Vine and Claudia Bunge, as well as Jess Fox OAM, Ian Thorpe, Dan Carter ONZ, and Sarah Hirini, focused on the ball’s design, championing female athletes, and the countries’ hosting of the event.

The World Cup is due to kick off on 20 July with New Zealand taking on Norway. The final will be played on August 20.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Adidas FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]