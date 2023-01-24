Adidas Reveals OCEAUNZ Official Match Ball For The Women’s World Cup In Australia & New Zealand

Adidas has revealed the official match ball of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, set to take place in Australia and New Zealand later this year.

The OCEAUNZ features blue and green decorations, “inspired by the unique Australasian landscape.”

The cultural markings and initials of both host nations also feature on the ball. The Australian patterns were created by Indigenous Austrlaian artist, Chern’ee Sutton, while the New Zealand markings were designed by Kiwi artist, Fiona Collis.

“With record viewing figures for the Women’s Euros tournament last year, the upcoming World Cup is set to be a massive moment for the game that we love. We’re turning up with a match ball that we’re incredibly proud of – featuring our innovative technology and with a design that represents the natural beauty of the landscape in which it will be played,” said Franziska Loeffelmann, design director football nraphics at adidas.

“The game is always evolving, and the design of the OCEAUNZ is built to help players cope with the pace and demands of the modern game. We’re hugely excited for the FIFA Women’s World Cup and to see the women’s game lifted to even further heights, in two fantastic host nations.”

A giant replica of the match ball, measuring four metres in diameter was towed around Sydney Harbour by a helicopter before heading to Bondi Beach. It was placed at Mark’s Park, which had been transformed into a quarter-sized football pitch for the event.

At the reveal event in Sydney, a panel discussion between Cortnee Vine and Claudia Bunge, as well as Jess Fox OAM, Ian Thorpe, Dan Carter ONZ, and Sarah Hirini, focused on the ball’s design, championing female athletes, and the countries’ hosting of the event.

The World Cup is due to kick off on 20 July with New Zealand taking on Norway. The final will be played on August 20.