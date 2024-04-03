Acast Partners With Digital Loop To Strengthen Sales Presence In WA

Acast has partnered with Digital Loop to provide expertise and local insights, strengthening Acast’s sales presence in Western Australia with commercial representatives on the ground with a deep understanding of the intricacies of clients’ individual needs in the region.

Digital Loop will assist WA-based brand and media agencies to access Acast’s suite of innovative offerings in Australia’s fastest growing media segment, digital audio, delivering a more compelling commercial offering to traditional radio advertising.

“Acast’s leading products have been widely adopted across Australia, supported by our commercial team in Sydney and Melbourne along with established representation in Brisbane. Given the robust and expanding digital audio market in Western Australia, the decision to allocate dedicated local sales resources was timely.

Chris and the Digital Loop team understand the unique nuances of this local market, boast strong credibility in WA and are a great fit for Acast’s vision,” said Henrik Isaksson, Acast managing director AU/NZ.

Managing Director Chris Coufos, and the team at Digital Loop, said the alignment with Acast was the next logical progression for the business.

“Podcasting is a highly engaging audio format, due to the personal nature of its consumption, and provides advertisers a level of attention that you don’t get with traditional radio. It is an exciting, dynamic space in digital audio, and Acast is delivering audio solutions in meaningful and highly targeted ways that have never been possible previously. Digital Loop already has strong experience in commercialising podcasting and it is a privilege to be able to represent Acast in the Western Australia market,” said Coufos.