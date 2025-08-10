ABL Digital Media Appoints Nicole Wagenecht As GM

Independent digital media agency, ABL Digital Media, has appointed Nicole Wagenecht as its new general manager.

In the newly created role, Wagenecht will act as the agency’s senior operational and commercial leader, responsible for driving performance across client strategy, digital delivery, team leadership, business development and agency operations.

Wagenecht was most recently chief growth officer at Zib Digital Australia, where she helped business owners and franchisees grow and scale their business, revenue and teams.

ABL Digital Media launched in early 2023 and offers a full-funnel marketing approach, including media planning, content creation, SEO, SEM, social media management and reporting.

Wagenecht brings more than 20 years of experience in digital marketing to ABL Digital Media, with expertise across SEO, Google Ads, social media and agency leadership.

She comes to ABL Digital Media having led teams at UNiDAYS and Local IQ (formerly ReachLocal), leading channel sales, commercial and partnerships for APAC. Wagenecht also has experience in digital agencies, helping business owners and franchisees grow and scale their business, revenue and teams.

“Nicole brings a rare combination of strategic foresight, commercial acumen and hands-on expertise to ABL. She has built and scaled marketing teams nationally and internationally, driven revenue growth and navigated the ever-evolving digital landscape, without losing sight of what really matters to us, which is to deliver results for clients,” ABL Digital Media founder and CEO, Loan Morris said.

“Nicole and I have crossed paths over the years, and I’ve always been impressed by her professionalism and leadership. She understands the pressures of agency life from the inside out. Her experience, her values and her commitment to helping others make her a natural fit for this new General Manager role. A growing agency is where leadership matters most, and it is the exact environment where Nicole thrives,” Morris added.

“I’m excited to join a team that’s not just growing, but growing with purpose. In an industry that evolves daily, success comes from staying agile, thinking strategically and keeping the client at the centre of everything we do. I’m here to help scale what works, challenge what doesn’t and drive meaningful impact for the business and our clients,” Wagenecht said.

Wagenecht’s appointment comes as ABL Digital Media marks two years in business, with growth plans for both its Australian and European operations.

“Our agency is at an inflection point. In a highly competitive market, agencies like ours require growth strategies, scalable processes and a strategic approach fuelled by AI, to navigate the messy middle where agencies shift to being a more strategic partner. We’re excited for what’s to come for ABL,” Morris said.

Wagenecht’s appointment is effective immediately.