ABC Reveals Five-Year Digital-First Plan Following Radio Ratings Slump

The ABC has unveiled its five-year plan – stating that it expects half of all engagement to be via digital services by 2028.

In the plan, posted on the 9th of June, the national broadcaster said: “We will focus on bringing audiences to ABC-owned platforms while also creating content for audiences who prefer social media and other third-party platforms.”

The plan’s primary purpose is to ensure that the ABC stays relevant and delivers value for Australians, the ABC said.

While it plans to continue to be the “most trusted” media source in the country, it recognises that it must “adapt and evolve” in response to shifting technology, changing audience behavior, and demographic changes.

It will be undergoing a “significant” transition from maintaining both traditional broadcast and digital, towards becoming a “digital operation”.

Broadcast will remain “important,” it said, but it will build an ABC prepared for a “digital-majority audience”.

It will “enhance” its primary digital products which include ABC News, ABC iview, and ABC listen. It will also reaffirms the ABC’s commitment to inclusion and diversity.

ABC previously hired consultants, including commercial radio executive Cherie Romaro, to rectify its slumping radio ratings.

Managing director David Anderson said the ABC of the future will reach audiences on a variety of different devices and platforms.

“By 2028, the ABC will serve more Australians on the platform of their choice with made-for-digital content and journalism on ABC News, ABC iview, ABC listen and on major third-party platforms.”

“Australians trust and value the ABC and this will not change. As we move through this period of digital evolution, Australians can continue to rely on us for the content and services that inform, educate and entertain.

“Our audiences can be assured we will safeguard traditional broadcast services as long as these remain essential for keeping Australians informed and entertained.

“As Australia changes, so must the ABC.