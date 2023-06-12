ABC Reveals Five-Year Digital-First Plan Following Radio Ratings Slump

ABC Reveals Five-Year Digital-First Plan Following Radio Ratings Slump
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



The ABC has unveiled its five-year plan – stating that it expects half of all engagement to be via digital services by 2028. 

In the plan, posted on the 9th of June, the national broadcaster said: “We will focus on bringing audiences to ABC-owned platforms while also creating content for audiences who prefer social media and other third-party platforms.”

The plan’s primary purpose is to ensure that the ABC stays relevant and delivers value for Australians, the ABC said. 

While it plans to continue to be the “most trusted” media source in the country, it recognises that it must “adapt and evolve” in response to shifting technology, changing audience behavior, and demographic changes. 

It will be undergoing a “significant” transition from maintaining both traditional broadcast and digital, towards becoming a “digital operation”. 

Broadcast will remain “important,” it said, but it will build an ABC prepared for a “digital-majority audience”.

It will “enhance” its primary digital products which include ABC News, ABC iview, and ABC listen. It will also reaffirms the ABC’s commitment to inclusion and diversity. 

ABC previously hired consultants, including commercial radio executive Cherie Romaro, to rectify its slumping radio ratings. 

David Anderson, managing director at the ABC

Managing director David Anderson said the ABC of the future will reach audiences on a variety of different devices and platforms. 

“By 2028, the ABC will serve more Australians on the platform of their choice with made-for-digital content and journalism on ABC News, ABC iview, ABC listen and on major third-party platforms.” 

“Australians trust and value the ABC and this will not change. As we move through this period of digital evolution, Australians can continue to rely on us for the content and services that inform, educate and entertain. 

“Our audiences can be assured we will safeguard traditional broadcast services as long as these remain essential for keeping Australians informed and entertained. 

“As Australia changes, so must the ABC. 

Please login with linkedin to comment

ABC five year

Latest News

Businesswoman giving a high five to male colleague in meeting. Business professionals high five during a meeting in boardroom.
  • Marketing

Shortlists Released For The WARC Awards For Effectiveness 2023 In Association With LIONS

The shortlists are announced for the WARC Awards for Effectiveness 2023, in association with LIONS. Now in its third year, this global competition recognises the best marketing campaigns that deliver commercial impact. Each of the 11 categories has been judged by a high-calibre international jury, who have applied the WARC/LIONS Creative Effectiveness Ladder and the WARC/LIONS B2B Effectiveness Ladder, unique […]

Google Expands Confirming Gross Revenue Tool
  • Technology

Google Expands Confirming Gross Revenue Tool

Google has expanded its Confirming Gross Revenue tool to all publishers using Ad Manager 360 and to all advertisers and agencies using Display & Video 360. The tool gives publishers and buyers the ability to verify for themselves that hidden fees haven’t been taken from digital advertising transactions when using Google Ad Manager. Google tested […]

Carat SA Celebrates Discovery Resorts Kings Canyon In New Campaign
  • Campaigns

Carat SA Celebrates Discovery Resorts Kings Canyon In New Campaign

Carat South Australia in partnership with Easton Media Services and Parable Productions is showcasing the iconic Red Centre journeys on the path to Discovery Resorts Kings Canyon as part of a new campaign designed to attract tourists to the destination. Watch it HERE. Through a media integration with What’s Up Down Under, which airs on […]