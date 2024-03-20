ABC Defends Ukraine War Doco After Ambassador Branded It A “Bowl Of Vomit”

Sydney, Australia - March 24, 2015: People entering and leaving the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) Centre in Ultimo.
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



The ABC has responded to the Ukrainian ambassador’s claims that its Four Corners episode Ukraine’s War: The Other Side, was the journalistic version of a “bowl of vomit”.

The ambassador, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, said  “The Australian Broadcasting Corporation should be ashamed that it put such total garbage to air”.

The documentary, which was initially aired on the UK’s ITV, showed journalist Sean Langan engaging with Russian troops in Donbas, a region of Ukraine that was claimed as Russian territory following Russia’s 2022 invasion.

“Through the minister for communications, I will ask for a meeting with the managing director of the ABC and the executive producer of Four Corners to understand what process led to the airing of this pro-Putin and pro-violence propaganda piece by Australia’s national broadcaster.”

The documentary, he said, “unquestioningly repeated and aired countless blatant lies, historical distortions, racist claims and propaganda narratives emanating from the Kremlin”.

The ABC confirmed to B&T that it will be having a meeting with Myroshnychenko. In response to his criticism, a spokesperson said:

Ukraine’s War: The Other Side is a challenging but legitimate documentary, made by reputable journalist Sean Langan and first aired last month on the UK’s ITV, that offers a rare insight into the lives of Russian soldiers during the war. It adds to our understanding of this tragic conflict and shows the full, horrific impact of the war. The reporter challenges the Russian soldiers and civilians featured in the film about their beliefs and opinions”.

“The documentary is being seen internationally and is considered an important contribution to the reporting of the war. We believe Australian audiences also have the right to watch it and make up their own minds”.

 




