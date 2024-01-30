ABC Managing Director Denies Systemic Bias & Racism Within The Broadcaster

ABC managing director, David Anderson has rejected claims that the national broadcaster is influenced by Israeli or Palestinian lobbies.

Speaking this morning on ABC RN Anderson denied that the ABC had pro-Israel biases despite staff expressing embarrassment with the broadcasters handling of the situation.

“We are not pro-Israeli, I don’t believe in our reporting, nor do I think we’re pro-Palestinian in this, we’re certainly not pro-Hamas. The line that we need to tread is to be accurate and impartial at all times, to be objective in what it is that we do, and I believe that we do that,” Anderson said.

Anderson also claimed that trust in the broadcaster remains at 80% and denies that a vote of no confidence in the managing director or the sacking of Antionette Lattouf have impacted public trust in the ABC.

“It’s all about trust, relevance and value that we provide the Australian people. I think people still have trust in the ABC,” he said. “I don’t see systemic bias at the ABC. I haven’t in the five years that I have been managing director, there are times when we don’t get it right and we own up to that”.

Earlier this month, ABC political reporter, Nour Haydar tendered her resignation citing concerns relating to coverage of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, as well as issues surrounding the ABC’s treatment of culturally diverse staff.

“It goes to the notion of support, which is reflected in why the union have raised those concerns, caused some concern by that, I want to ensure that any journalist feels supported in the workplace,” he said.

Anderson denied the claims that there was an institutional racism problem within the broadcaster saying they had a zero tolerance policy for this kind of this.