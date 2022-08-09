AAMI Launches “Bargain Regret” Campaign Via Ogilvy Melbourne

“Bargain Regret”, aka that sinking feeling you experience you feel when you go for a cheap deal, only to be let down in the long run, is something we can all identify with.

The latest campaign from AAMI via Ogilvy Melbourne continues to tap into this universal insight, with a new series of spots that playfully reinforce the message from last year’s dramatically staged house damage spot. And that message is clear, when it comes to the important stuff, don’t go cheap.

In the first of a series of new spots a blender that juices more than expected is quickly followed by a car repair that dramatically goes awry. However, the pièce de résistance, is not just the moral of the bargain regret tale, but the unforgettable arrival of the AAMI women via a memorable motor convoy that highlights who will really be there when the ‘wheels fall off’.

Lenna Boland, group creative director, Ogilvy Melbourne said, “We had so much fun continuing to tap into this insight, the metaphors are plentiful because they are real. Playful as the spots are, they unmistakably highlight the real cost of going cheap.”

Added Ryan Clayton, creative director, Ogilvy Melbourne, “Collaborating again with Uncle at Airbag and the team at Fin, allowed us to pack in layers of visual punch, culminating in the epic arrival of the AAMI women.”

Mim Haysom CMO/EGM brand and marketing, Suncorp Group, said: “The latest iteration of Bargain Regret continues to build and evolve the AAMI Does brand platform in a way that is relevant and meaningful to all Australians. The campaign has really resonated with our audience, highlighting in typical AAMI humour and tone, the quality of service the brand offers versus other insurers.”

The campaign launches nationally in major broadcast channels with a series of 30 second spots to be released in coming months, as well as special build OOHs and contextual digital and social placements.

