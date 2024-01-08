“A Man Is Allowed To React, A Woman Can Only Overreact” – Internet Divided Over Taylor Swift’s Steely Response To Golden Globe Roast

Forget the actual movies, everyone knows that the real drama actually happens at the award ceremonies themselves.

Who can ever forget the moment Will Smith punched Chris Rock in the face at the Oscars? And Ricky Gervais compared Hollywood royalty Leonard DiCaprio to alleged paedophile Prince Andrew at the 2020 Golden Globes?

Whilst yesterday’s ceremony didn’t deliver half as many roasts (Gervais stepped down after 2020), there was one roast that EVERYONE is talking about. Or rather it is Taylor Swift’s reaction to it that has sparked debate.

During his opening monologue, host Jo Koy (whose hosting has been described as ‘mediocre’) took a swipe at Taylor Swift and her new romance with NFL star Travis Kelce.

In the opening speech, Koy said “the big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL” is “the Golden Globes fewer camera shots of Taylor”. This was in reference to just how frequently the camera pans to Swift.

Swift was clearly unimpressed by the joke with a camera pan showing her taking a sip of her drink whilst shooting an extremely icy stare in Koy’s direction.

Given the level of roast seen in previous years (we are looking at you Gervais) some commentators said that Swift had overacted to what was an “innocent” joke.

“That monologue was horrible, but Taylor’s reaction was even worse. She needs to calm down,” one user said on platform X, the website previously known as Twitter.

“Taylor has no sense of humour about herself,” another said, whilst a third asked “why can’t she just laugh about herself from time to time” adding it was “not offensive or anything”.

Others were quick to support the star with one pointing out the sexist undertones of the comments by saying “a man is allowed to react, a woman can only overreact.”

“A man is allowed to react, a woman can only overreact” pic.twitter.com/PqGC2K3uYS — bibi ⸆⸉ ✰ ⋆ 𓆗 (@tisthedamneras) January 8, 2024

The Tweet got thousands of likes with someone adding “Ryan Gosling being praised for not reacting to the jokes about Barbie but Taylor not reacting to a joke about herself that was MEAN.”

Another said “ALL SHE DID WAS PRESS HER LIPS AND SIP WINE THEY ACT AS IF SHE FLIPPED THE TABLE”.

Comedian Jo Koy was asked about the awkward incident post-ceremony to which he said “Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute,” he responded. “I was just saying it’s less cutaways, that’s all.”

It isn’t the first time this week that Swift, or her team, have reportedly been left fuming. Yesterday they were reportedly furious after an op-ed claimed that Swift had often hinted at being queer.

“There seems to be no boundary some journalists won’t cross when writing about Taylor, regardless of how invasive, untrue, and inappropriate it is – all under the protective veil of an ‘opinion piece,’” CNN Business was told. “Because of her massive success, in this moment, there is a Taylor-shaped hole in people’s ethics”.