2GB Brings The Royal Easter Show To Life With 100 Hours Of Live Broadcasts

Sydney’s radio station 2GB, is gearing up to deliver ten jam-packed days of live coverage from the 2025 Sydney Royal Easter Show, from Friday, April 11th, to Easter Sunday, April 20th.

Listeners can look forward to catching all the action and atmosphere of the Show, as 2GB’s popular programs are presented live from the 2GB broadcast stage. Join Ben Fordham, Mark Levy, Michael McLaren, Clinton Maynard, and Luke Grant, along with the much-loved Continuous Call Team, as they bring the Show’s highlights directly to the airwaves.

The 2GB broadcast stage will be located outside the Woolworths Dome, at the convenient corner of Showground Road and Riverina Avenue, with listeners encouraged to come down and experience the broadcasts live!

2GB Promotions and Community Manager, Luke Davis said: “Our team at 2GB loves nothing more than getting out to the Easter Show each year to share the atmosphere, stories, and characters with our loyal listeners. The Show is a significant event for Sydney, and the team at the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW does such an incredible job – it’s 2GB’s great pleasure to partner with them for another cracking Royal Easter Show.”

2GB Broadcast Schedule – Live From the Show

Friday 11 April 2025

5.30am – 9.00am – Ben Fordham Live

9.00am – 12.00pm – Mornings with Mark Levy

12.00pm – 3.00pm – Afternoons with Michael McLaren

3.00pm – 6.00pm – Sydney Now with Clinton Maynard

Saturday 12 April 2025

9.00am – 1.00pm – Weekends with Luke Grant

1.00pm – 7.30pm – The Continuous Call Team – Mark Levy, Darryl Brohman, Paul Gallen and Mark Riddell – including a full game call of the 5.30pm Rabbitohs vs. Cowboys NRL game – LIVE on stage!

Sunday 13 April 2025

9.00am – 1.00pm – Weekends with Luke Grant

1.00pm – 7.00pm – The Continuous Call Team – Gavin Pitchford, Darryl Brohman, Mark Geyer, Neil Breen and Jamie Soward – including a full game call of the 4.05pm Knights vs. Tigers NRL game – LIVE on stage!

Monday 14 April – Friday 18 April 2025

9.00am – 12.00pm – Mornings with Mark Levy

12.00pm – 3.00pm – Afternoons with Michael McLaren

3.00pm – 6.00pm – Sydney Now with Clinton Maynard

Saturday 19 April 2025

9.00am – 1.00pm – Weekends with Luke Grant

1.00pm – 7.30pm – The Continuous Call Team – Mark Levy, Darryl Brohman, Paul Gallen and Allana Ferguson – including a full game call of the 5.30pm Warriors vs. Broncos NRL game – LIVE on stage!

Sunday 20 April 2025