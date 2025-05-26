2025 Ironman Oceania Triathlon Series Lands JAECOO For The Official Motor Vehicle Partner

JAECOO, the new SUV has announced a national partnership with the IRONMAN Oceania Triathlon Series for 2025. The brand has been appointed as the official motor vehicle partner and official supplier across all six races in the series, set to take place in iconic locations across Australia from May through December 2025.

Building on a global strategy that integrates purpose-driven activations and premium lifestyle positioning, the IRONMAN Oceania partnership places JAECOO in front of a highly engaged, sporting audience.

The IRONMAN Oceania partnership announcement follows the recent appointment of actor and athlete Daniel MacPherson as the inaugural Mr JAECOO. A veteran of multiple IRONMAN triathlon events, MacPherson’s real-world experience as a competitor brings personal relevance and authenticity to the brand’s alignment with the series.

“IRONMAN triathlons represent the ultimate test of human strength, perseverance and ambition—values that perfectly align with JAECOO’s bold spirit,” said Roy Munoz, chief commercial office, JAECOO Australia. “It’s a privilege to partner with such an iconic endurance series, and we look forward to supporting athletes across Australia as they take on these incredible challenges.”

JAECOO’s involvement will include vehicle integration and brand presence at each IRONMAN Oceania race across New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia, including Port Macquarie, Cairns, Penrith, Sunshine Coast, Melbourne, and Busselton.

“We’re thrilled to welcome JAECOO as the Official Motor Vehicle Partner of the IRONMAN Oceania Triathlon Series for 2025,” said Jeremy Kann, vice president, global partnerships—Asia Pacific, The IRONMAN Group. “IRONMAN triathlon events are a true test of endurance, determination, and strength—which align perfectly with the JAECOO vehicles and brand, We look forward to seeing JAECOO on course at each event as we travel across the country together.”

The IRONMAN Oceania partnership builds on JAECOO’s investment in the Australian market, following its commitment to plant 7,000 native trees in Victoria’s Strzelecki Ranges. Together, these initiatives reflect the brand’s ambition to pair bold design and performance with a tangible contribution to local communities and the environment.