“We Can Only Be Inclusive”: 10 Of The Best With Finecast’s Maria Baca Castex

Our ’10 of the Best’ series is proving to be the gift that keeps giving because we’re back with another incredible edition.

In case you’ve missed it, 10 of the best is our content series in anticipation of B&T’s Best of the Best awards presented by Finecast.

Now in case you’re not sure what the hell these awards are, let us tell you!

These awards are some of the most unique in the industry because they are dedicated to highlighting individual talent in the industry, rather than focusing on an agency or company.

This year’s awards have introduced a new category – ‘Diversity Champion’ – which is here to show the amazing work done by people in the industry who are creating a more inclusive work environment.

You can find a breakdown of all the different categories HERE, along with a downloadable file outlining the full submission criteria.

Come on, you know you want to enter! Head on over HERE to complete your submission.

To inspire you even more to enter Best of the Best, we’ll be publishing some fab interviews with a number of senior folk from Finecast and the broader WPP AUNZ network over the coming weeks.

Today we have the client engagement director from Finecast, Maria Baca Castex…

Best piece of career advice you’ve ever gotten?

The biggest and by far the most influential one was a nudge to adopt a growth mindset. It entirely changed my outlook on pretty much everything. Not just from a professional point of view, but also a personal point of view.

Best agency in Australia at the moment (That’s not yours) and why?

I like CHE proximity and I like Special Group because of their very fun engaging, creative. CHEP had “Where Babies Come From,” which is hilarious and really good and Special Group obviously had “Tonight I’ll Be Eating,” which has been going strong for years.

Best leader in diversity and inclusion and why?

I think no one does it better across a huge range of topics than the ABC. They have shows like Love On The Spectrum, You Can’t Ask That, even Bluey. They bring different realities to the front with engaging formats. I think we can only be inclusive if we listen to and try to understand each other, and telling different stories is a way to do that.

Best mistake you’ve ever made?

I was terrible at an interview for a job I really wanted. I had to continue job searching and the next interview I had was with Finecast. I don’t know if I would have been able to thrive as much as I have in a different environment because they saw the good in me but they also saw the potential and they pushed me to grow into it.

Best brand you’ve never worked on and why?

Apple, its campaigns and visuals are as elegant as its technology. I also think its approach to privacy – it gave us a bit of whiplash – is where the industry is heading. So I really respect and admire them for taking those steps.

Best song for inspiration and why?

The King Of Wishful Thinking, because the lyrics are a bit sad but the song is upbeat and quite uplifting and great to sing along to. It really says “smile in the face of adversity.”

Best mentor in your life or career?

There’s been quite a few but for a while now, there are two standouts. One is our head of product Dylan Dharmadasa, and Foxcatcher general manager Yun Yip. They see me for who I am, but also who I want to be. They always think that I’m smarter than I feel and they always have time to listen and help.

Best place on your bucket list to travel?

The Galapagos Islands.

Best ad of the past decade?

“For When It’s Time” by EXTRA Gum because it’s got it all. It was topical at the time, very quirky. It was a bit much but then it all came together with the most epic song.

Best guilty pleasure?

Ice cream – all day, every day.