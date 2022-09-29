10 Set To Postpone The Bachelor Till 2023 & Instead Sets Sail With The Love Boat

Network 10 has pushed back the launch of the latest Bachelor season until next year; instead, the network is pushing out the dating show the real life Love Boat.

The network revealed a format shake-up to the dating show four months ago. Introducing three bachelors instead of just the usual one. Usually, when a network starts to spill the beans about a show, that means it is gearing up for a launch.

The announcement of the three bachelors created plenty of buzz. However, now 10 has docked that show and instead is surging ahead with Love Boat. A dating show that seems like The Bachelor meets Below Deck.

i for one am happy that the bachelor is finally tackling its diversity issue. three bachelors, each with a different hair colour. this is albo’s australia, baby! pic.twitter.com/RQghhRVnbL — jackson langford (@jacksonlangford) May 23, 2022

It’s no secret that The Bachelor was one of Australia’s biggest dating television shows. However, in the last few years, it has seen a downswing in ratings – still, it remains incredibly culturally relevant. Most pop culture sites still do ‘Bachelor Recaps.’

Speculation would suggest that 10 is sitting on this season of The Bachelor because it isn’t happy with the final product. Or perhaps the shake-up is more to do with how much faith the network has in Love Boat, which was produced by Emma Lamb, who was also a co-executive producer on Nine’s Married At First Sight for four years.

B&T has reached out to 10 for comment.