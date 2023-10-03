Youi Launches A Full Brand Refresh With New Campaign
Youi Insurance is breathing new life into its long-standing you.insured brand platform with a campaign developed by its recently expanded in-house creative team.
Grounded in the brand’s heritage of providing insurance for individuals, the campaign invites Australians to get insurance that’s ‘a bit more you-shaped’. Launching with a suite of four films across TV, with a tailored social & digital video approach and integrated across all media channels, Youi has also refreshed its brand design system and developed a comprehensive sonic branding approach, including a new audio logo.
Youi, chief marketing officer, Angela Greenwood, said: “Following on from a project to clearly define the Youi brand framework and customer value proposition, our goal was to craft a campaign platform with simplicity and longevity at its core.”
“You.insured is an incredible brand asset, and our mission has been to evolve it in a way that stays true to what makes Youi a powerful people-focused challenger.
“Insurance advertising is often defined by hyperbole and fiction. We believe we stand apart by being refreshingly real, with relatable scenarios that illustrate how we lean in to understand our customers and what makes them tick, and how the cover we provide adds value to their everyday lives.”
Youi has long operated an in-house agency approach, however in the last 18 months they have transformed their business model, supplementing their creative strength with specialist agencies across the industry.
“We’re proud to be one of the original in-house agency models in Australia that has put creativity at the heart of the business from day one, with a newly hybrid approach, supported by brand strategy and design consultancy from Re, sonic branding developed by Resonance, and digital rollout with BRX, that gives us the added dimension of specialised thinking and creative firepower from industry leaders.”
Live nationally from this week, the campaign will be seen across TV, OOH, digital and radio, with seven additional spots expected before the end of the year.
CREDITS
Youi Chief Marketing Officer – Angela Greenwood
Head of Creative & Production – James Bilaver
Creative Lead – Matt Gilmour
Campaign Delivery Lead – Simone Delaney
Creative – Trent Christie & Gemma Wicham
Head of Marketing Strategy, Planning & Insights – Dave Annesley
Brand & Partnerships Manager – Drew Reid
Head of Media – Marcel Hashimoto
Production Director – Bryan Cawood
Producer – Clare Shervington
Editor – Joe Morris
Re Group Head/Planning Partner – Remi Couzelas
Creative Director – Shannon Bell
Design Director – Sumita Maharaj
Creative – Nina Szewczyk & Jack Anderson
BRX Chief Innovation Officer – Marty Hungerford
Group Account Director – Wil de Souza
Creative Director – Nick Munt
Resonance Sonic Branding Director of Music & Brands – Ralph van Dijk
Group Account Director & Brand Strategist – Dominic Burnham
Creative Director & Senior Composer – Adrian Sergovich
