Yes, Dude Wipes Are Actually A Thing & There’s Even These Ridiculous Ads To Prove It

For many of us the fear of having to use a public toilet is very real, namely for three reasons – privacy, cleanliness of said lavatory and the dreaded no toilet paper.

Women have battled the public bog for years; hence why a pack of wet wipes is too often a handbag necessity.

But apparently men are now suffering a similar public poo phobia. Enter Dude Wipes – extra-large, flushable wet wipes that men can now carry on their person.

Enter a new campaign for Dude Wipes that features two TVCs that advertise the product’s ability to “clear instead of smear”.

The work of Cincinnati-based creative agency Curiosity, the client’s brief to the agency was reportedly “make Dude Wipes famous!”

Did they succeed? Check out the butt-tastic spots below. Or – as B&T strong suspects – is it just another case of a fool and their money being easily separated? Check ’em out…