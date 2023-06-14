Yahoo Advertising Launches High Attention Pre-Bid Segments, Powered By Adelaide

Yahoo Advertising has revealed a new integration with attention metrics firm Adelaide to bring high-attention pre-bid segments through the Yahoo demand-side platform (DSP).

This global solution is driven by Adelaide’s market-leading attention metric and promises to simplify the application of attention metrics for advertisers, helping them achieve strong business outcomes.

Integrating Adelaide’s attention-based metric, AU (Attention Unit), into the Yahoo DSP gives it extra capabilities and lets Yahoo Advertising clients procure efficient, high-quality inventory.

“The integration of Adelaide’s Attention Unit into our omnichannel DSP further equips clients with insight into media quality and increases programmatic performance,” said Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, chief revenue officer, Yahoo.

Adelaide’s AU assesses a media placement’s probability of capturing attention and driving impact using a machine learning algorithm trained to proxy outcomes. By analysing a broad range of media quality signals, eye-tracking data, and full-funnel outcome data, AU reflects a precise and nuanced quality score for each placement.

Verizon has found a strong correlation between AU and KPIs through the funnel. This success has positioned the communications company as the brand launch partner for high-attention pre-bid segments within Yahoo DSP, facilitating streamlined advertising strategies and enhancing overall effectiveness.

“With the introduction of AU-powered pre-bid segments in the Yahoo DSP, Verizon is poised to bring real-time audience attention measurement and activation to the forefront of our digital practices,” said Karyn Johnson, vice president, digital media, Verizon.

“We’re excited to continue working with Yahoo Advertising and Adelaide to maximise media quality transparency and effectiveness across our programmatic investments.”

With more than 50 case studies under its belt, Adelaide has demonstrated that AU correlates more closely with outcomes than traditional metrics. These studies emphasise that attention metrics can deliver a more accurate and comprehensive understanding of media quality, thereby enabling more effective advertising strategies.

“The integration of our attention metric, AU, into the Yahoo DSP reinforces our commitment to creating a more transparent media market,” said Marc Guldimann, CEO and founder, Adelaide.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Yahoo Advertising to address the challenge of quality opacity in programmatic and help leading brands like Verizon achieve more efficient outcomes.”

