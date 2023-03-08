Wunderman Thompson Expands Award-Winning Mentoring App Across APAC

Wunderman Thompson has expanded its peer-to-peer mentoring app, Magpie, across APAC following its launch in the UK on International Women’s Day last year.

The app is designed to empower and connect women across the business using a matchmaking style based on the mentor’s expertise and knowledge.

The app has 15 themes ranging from maternity and motherhood to leadership, building a personal brand, and managing stress.

“As senior leaders, we have an obligation to mentor and support women to build their careers and thrive at Wunderman Thompson. Many women have wanted a mentor but not known where to find one, Magpie has helped us bridge that gap and we’re thankful to RISE UK [WT’s UK women’s network] for it,” said Lindsay Shirley, chief people officer for Wunderman Thompson APAC.

In the UK, Magpie attracted half of the agency’s women in the first week alone, with 20 per cent using the app each week with a mentor. The app has also seen a 15 per cent increase in mentor sign-ups since its launch, showing that the former mentees are becoming mentors. The app supports the existing Wunderman Thompson women’s network, Ladybirds.

Supria Dutta, head of talent for Wunderman Thompson APAC and Ladybirds member, added, “We are excited to bring Magpie to our region on International Women’s Day. This unique peer mentorship app has the potential to build bridges between women on all levels and potentially open doors for active sponsorship.”

According to the agency, Magpie’s APAC expansion is the first step in a plan to roll it out to its 20,000-strong global workforce.

“Having seen the success of Magpie in the UK, it only seems fitting that Magpie is spreading its wings once again this IWD. It’s been great to connect with our teams in APAC, and learn about their specific mentoring needs, and how Magpie can help. I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved with Magpie and how its aided in women’s career and personal development. As we said last year, it’s only the start as we have exciting plans for the year to come,” said Evie Nagy, senior account manager and co-lead of RISE at Wunderman Thompson UK.