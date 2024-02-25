Written News Reaches An Incredible 97% Of Australians Aged 14+ Each Month
Fresh readership figures from Roy Morgan (12 months to December 2023) show written news retaining its broad reach across the country, with 97 per cent (or 21.4M) of Australians aged 14+ consuming news in any given month.
The figures reflect the evolving and deepening landscape of news media titles and readership behaviours across print and digital formats.
The figures also highlight ongoing affinity in Total News Publishing, as readers across all demographics actively lean into the channel, with 68M interactions per week.
“The fresh readership figures show Total News Publishing has a vast, extremely engaged and economically resilient audience, right across the news media channel,” said ThinkNewsBrands CEO, Vanessa Lyons.
State and territory mastheads reach large interstate audiences:
Further analysis of the results reveals state/territory mastheads are enjoying large readership numbers outside their local markets, due to digital accessibility.
Most state/territory mastheads effectively double their reach with inter-state audiences, demonstrating the large national interest in state/territory mastheads and the additional media value home grown titles can provide advertisers beyond their local markets.
“Across all markets, home state-based readership forms a solid foundation, but this is significantly boosted by readership across the nation,” Lyons said.
Change in industry composition of currency:
ThinkNewsBrands wishes to announce that it has revised its industry currency to more accurately reflect category readership dynamics. This change in definition will help to ensure that agencies, advertisers and the industry can assess the evolving news readership dynamics and what these mean for marketers. As a result of this broader composition, which now includes additional written news titles, Total News Publishing reached 97 per cent of the Australian population 14+ years. The new industry currency will be included within the December ’23 database, which will be made available to Roy Morgan Research news media subscribers.
