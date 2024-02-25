Written News Reaches An Incredible 97% Of Australians Aged 14+ Each Month

Written News Reaches An Incredible 97% Of Australians Aged 14+ Each Month
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Fresh readership figures from Roy Morgan (12 months to December 2023) show written news retaining its broad reach across the country, with 97 per cent (or 21.4M) of Australians aged 14+ consuming news in any given month.

The figures reflect the evolving and deepening landscape of news media titles and readership behaviours across print and digital formats.

The figures also highlight ongoing affinity in Total News Publishing, as readers across all demographics actively lean into the channel, with 68M interactions per week.

“The fresh readership figures show Total News Publishing has a vast, extremely engaged and economically resilient audience, right across the news media channel,” said ThinkNewsBrands CEO, Vanessa Lyons.

State and territory mastheads reach large interstate audiences:

Further analysis of the results reveals state/territory mastheads are enjoying large readership numbers outside their local markets, due to digital accessibility.

Most state/territory mastheads effectively double their reach with inter-state audiences, demonstrating the large national interest in state/territory mastheads and the additional media value home grown titles can provide advertisers beyond their local markets.

“Across all markets, home state-based readership forms a solid foundation, but this is significantly boosted by readership across the nation,” Lyons said.

Change in industry composition of currency:

ThinkNewsBrands wishes to announce that it has revised its industry currency to more accurately reflect category readership dynamics. This change in definition will help to ensure that agencies, advertisers and the industry can assess the evolving news readership dynamics and what these mean for marketers. As a result of this broader composition, which now includes additional written news titles, Total News Publishing reached 97 per cent of the Australian population 14+ years. The new industry currency will be included within the December ’23 database, which will be made available to Roy Morgan Research news media subscribers.




Please login with linkedin to comment

ThinkNewsBrands

Latest News

Swifties Green With Envy As Jackie O Goes To Eras Tour Not Once, But TWICE
  • Media

Swifties Green With Envy As Jackie O Goes To Eras Tour Not Once, But TWICE

It was a hard weekend for those who failed to secure tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.  Not only did they miss the biggest event of the decade, but they were also forced to watch glitter-covered Swifties flaunt their Eras Tour t-shirts in their bitter green faces.  But there was someone who had no problem […]

“Twifties” Take To The Sky As Twisties Honour Taylor Swift
  • Campaigns

“Twifties” Take To The Sky As Twisties Honour Taylor Swift

Twisties, soaring high above Crown Sydney, painted the skies with a special tribute to Taylor Swift yesterday afternoon. As Taylor gears up for her highly anticipated Sydney leg of the Australian Eras Tours, Twisties was proud to show its unwavering support in a truly iconic fashion.

IAB Study: Online Advertising Spend Reaches $14.7 Billion
  • Advertising

IAB Study: Online Advertising Spend Reaches $14.7 Billion

The Australian online advertising market reached $14.7bn spend for the 2023 calendar year according to data released today in the IAB Australia Online Advertising Expenditure Report (OAER) prepared by PwC Australia. Total advertising expenditure increased 3.7 per cent year-on-year. This was a slowdown from the growth of 9.1 per cent reported in 2022, however, a […]

Hello Social’s FISHER Rework Of ‘JAMMING’ Sends “Bob Marley: One Love” To Number One
  • Campaigns

Hello Social’s FISHER Rework Of ‘JAMMING’ Sends “Bob Marley: One Love” To Number One

To celebrate the launch of BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE, Grammy-nominated Australian music producer FISHER has put his spin on Bob Marley’s legendary track ‘JAMMING’. The global collaboration was spun up by Australia-integrated agency Hello Social and has already amassed over 5M plays.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by FISHER (@followthefishtv) […]

UM Drives Off With Media Account For Global Automotive Manufacturer, Chery
  • Advertising

UM Drives Off With Media Account For Global Automotive Manufacturer, Chery

Following a highly contested pitch, media agency UM announces its appointment as media agency of record for global car manufacturer Chery.UM’s remit includes all media strategy, planning and buying in Australia, supporting Chery’s launch of all new vehicle releases in 2024, as the brand establishes its market presence.

HiBob Research: 61% Of Women Would Consider Leaving Their Job Over Wage Gap
  • Marketing

HiBob Research: 61% Of Women Would Consider Leaving Their Job Over Wage Gap

Over half (61 per cent) of Australian women would consider leaving their job if they find out that their organisation has a gender pay gap — regardless of how big the gap is — according to new research by HR tech unicorn HiBob. Surprisingly, 36 per cent of men also express a willingness to leave, […]

Image lead story Domain CMO Rebecca Darley: Tealium’s CDP Allowed Us To Personalise At Scale
  • Partner Content
  • Technology

Domain CMO Rebecca Darley: Tealium’s CDP Allowed Us To Personalise At Scale

Domain’s chief marketing officer (CMO), Rebecca Darley, said that without Tealium’s customer data platform (CDP), her business would not have been able to achieve the personalised marketing success that has made it one of the leaders in data-driven marketing in Australia. Speaking at an exclusive breakfast event hosted by B&T at Sydney’s swish harbourside restaurant, […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Man of Many Partners With NBC Universal For Red Carpet ‘Argylle’ Premiere
  • Campaigns

Man of Many Partners With NBC Universal For Red Carpet ‘Argylle’ Premiere

Man of Many in partnership with NBC Universal, stages an atmosphere of elegance for Sydney premiere of ‘Argylle’ film. Independent lifestyle publication digital publication, Man of Many, has shown its innovative approach to event management in the premiere of ‘Argylle’ at Hoyts Cinema in Sydney’s entertainment quatre. Over 400 guests were included in the films […]