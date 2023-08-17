World Vision Releases Heartwarming New Brand Campaign

World Vision Australia has broken new ground in the sector with the launch of its new uplifting brand campaign.

The new campaign celebrates the positive outcomes and supporter successes in transforming children’s lives, and the powerful connection between generous Australians and communities in need worldwide – a contrast to what the sector has seen for decades. At the heart of this emotive campaign are real-life World Vision supporters, along with the children and communities they proudly support.

Despite their differences, the campaign captures the shared hopes, dreams and the vision to change the lives of children globally. The new campaign is the work of World Vision’s in-house creative team, supported by production partner Vandal and Helium Films.

Commenting on the campaign, World Vision’s chief marketing officer, Louise Cummins, said, “While World Vision has never shied away from the tough conversations of a child in an emergency or crisis, it’s incredibly important to celebrate the long-term impact of Australians’ generosity.”

“We are so proud to share this brand story and celebrate our Australian supporters. This campaign beautifully showcases and reinforces World Vision’s ‘This Means the World’ brand platform, which Is designed to inspire Australians with opportunities that have a positive impact on the world,” added Louise.

Andrew Henderson, World Vision’s head of brand, creative, and content, expressed his pride in the campaign, stating, “This integrated campaign celebrates Aussies at their very best, for nearly 60 years quietly making a profound and lasting impact to children globally. A story of the heart where light shines on through shared values and shared dreams.”

The campaign will make its grand debut across various platforms, including TV, digital, outdoor, social, and PR from August 17th.