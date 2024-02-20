Word of Mouth Digital Welcomes Six New Brands To Its Growing Portfolio

Word of Mouth Digital, a Sydney-based full-service digital marketing agency, has announced the addition of six diverse brands to its expanding client portfolio.

Lead image: Alex and Tash Williams

These new partnerships span various sectors, including pet care, cognitive health, home construction, wellness, and retail, showcasing the agency’s commitment to fostering growth through strategic collaboration in a wide array of industries.

New Partnerships Include:

Happy Hounds Collective : Revolutionising pet care with wellness and lifestyle brands such as Zamipet, Snooza, and Heartly, this conglomerate is at the forefront of innovation in the sector.

MyBrainCo : A trailblazer in cognitive health supplements, now poised for global expansion.

Domaine Homes : Redefining affordable quality in home construction and setting new benchmarks in the industry.

Raw Essentials Tea : Elevating wellness rituals with luxurious teas, founded by Certified Tea Master Janet Roach.

Community Refugee Sponsorship : An independent Australian charity spearheading civil society efforts to make community sponsorship of refugees a common practice throughout Australia, benefiting both refugees and local communities.

Dove Grey Bridal : An Australian-owned business providing brides with modern, wear-again accessories for their special day.

“Our approach is deeply rooted in collaboration and innovation. We see ourselves as service providers and true partners in our clients’ growth journeys. Integrating these dynamic brands into our portfolio excites us. Our vast experience with international clients, such as H&M and The University of Sydney, enables us to craft bespoke, impactful strategies that resonate across diverse audiences. We’re dedicated to delivering customised, measurable results that underscore the unique attributes of each brand,” said Natasha (Tash) Williams, co-founder of Word of Mouth Digital.

“The team at Word of Mouth Digital has a profound understanding of our vision and the intricacies of digital marketing. Their strategic guidance is invaluable as we strive to broaden our reach and achieve our ambitious objectives,” said Magda De Berg, head of digital at Happy Hounds Collective.

The expansion of Word of Mouth’s portfolio not only bolsters the market position for all clients but also places Word of Mouth at the forefront of spearheading MyBrainCo’s global expansion efforts, especially as they prepare for operations in the United States of America.