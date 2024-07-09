Wise & Budgy Smuggler Team Up To Help Aussies Committing Travel Faux Pas

It’s no secret the allure of a European Summer is strong – almost a rite of passage for Aussie millennials, with each July seeing scores descend on the sands of Santorini, lakes of Italy and islands of Croatia. And yet – many of us are still committing classic travel faux pas.

Faux pas prove to be as common as they are cringe and cliche. New research from YouGov commissioned by Wise, found that despite the vast majority (90 per cent) of Aussie millennials having travelled internationally, including over six in ten (62 per cent) in the past three years, most are still committing classic faux pas that should leave thong-ensconced toes curling – seven in ten (69 per cent) Aussie millennials who travelled abroad admit to having committed a common faux pas:

But while Aussies do their best to holiday like a local, they’re also keen to show the world that they’re Aussies through and through. Over three in four (77 per cent) Aussie millennials who travel abroad get annoyed by other Aussies abroad. Top frustrations include:



Over three in four (77 per cent) Aussie millennials believe Europeans could learn from Australians, particularly in mastering humour (33 per cent) and making coffee (29 per cent). Conversely, Australians could learn from Europeans how to be more cultured (41 per cent) and how to drink responsibly (40 per cent).

The travel faux pas costing you cash It’s clear that travel can lead to plenty of assumptions, grievances and faux pas amongst Aussie

travellers, but the biggest faux pas of them all? Spending wrong. While 18 per cent of Aussie millennials who travelled abroad may have upset locals by getting the tipping etiquette wrong, 22 per cent have been left stumped by trying to use a card in a cash-only place (excuse me, do you

accept Apple Pay?)

Worse, eight in ten (80 per cent) Aussie millennials say they are using their bank issued cards overseas; be it their debit card (43 per cent), credit card (36 per cent), or travel card (31 per cent). As a result, they’re losing a fortune in hidden fees simply by spending wrong when they’re abroad. Aussies using domestic cards overseas unnecessarily pay for an inflated exchange rate, plus other charges like transaction fees when spending outside Australia.

