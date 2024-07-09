When Brands & Fans Unite: How To Reach Sports Fans Under 40

The Growth Distillery has released new research into how younger fans engage in Australia’s sporting landscape and its implications for brands. ‘Sporting Nation 2024: Next Generation’ found reaching fans under the age of 40 through traditional methods is becoming increasingly challenging for brands, as they turn to digital and interactive platforms that go beyond simply watching the live game.

This research provides a blueprint for how younger fans embrace sports and where marketers are best placed to focus on growth.

Sporting Nation 2024: Next Generation revealed that social connection is the number one motivation for sports fans under the age of 40. More than 70 per cent of fans say sports bring them closer to friends and family, highlighting the opportunity for brands to create connection-driven marketing strategies.

Younger fans are increasingly difficult to reach during the live game, meaning brands need to turn their focus beyond the on-field action for growth. Consumption habits now include sports news, wagering, documentaries, podcasts, tipping and fantasy sports.

Fans are enjoying more sports than ever before and are now consuming on average five sports across the year. With a rise in the number of sports, marketers should embrace the increased opportunities to make a connection.

Almost 60 percent of younger fans have a strong affinity for brands that support their favourite team or sport. Marketers should use this opportunity to gain an unfair advantage.

59 percent of Gen Z Australians have started following a new sport in the last two years. For brands, every new fan is a new opportunity, with the sports growing the fastest presenting the biggest prize.

“It’s becoming more and more challenging for marketers to reach younger sports fans. This study shows they need to look beyond just live coverage and tap into other key touch points as well. Brands should embrace the diverse interests of fans across various sports and form smart partnerships,” said The Growth Distillery head of growth intelligence Leigh Lavery.