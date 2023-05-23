“What Next? A Domino’s Pizza Box?” Antique Roadshow Viewers Fume As Bloke Brings Trainer Collection To Be Valued

Better know for vintage teapots and dusty 18th century portraits, last weekend’s episode of Antiques Roadshow in the UK took an unfamiliar turn when a bloke turned up to have his sneaker collection valued.

The unnamed trainer enthusiast

The unnamed chap (above) attended the roadshow at Belmont House in Kent and brought the footwear to host Mark Hill to be valued. He explained that he has been collecting the shoes for over 15 years and now has an impressive collection boast some 850 pairs. Thankfully he didn’t bring them all to the TV viewing.

Showing one of the collection’s rarest and most prized pairs in his collection, the guest explained: “These are one of the oldest pairs in my collection. These Reeboks are a collaboration with McLaren so they were worn in the 92 champions races. There was only around 42 made for the pit crew.”

He later pulled out a rare pair of Air Jordans (above) he believed would fetch “around £850”. Or $A1600.

Explaining his decision to come on the show, the man said his collection were “antiques of the future”. He added: “They very rarely come down in price.”

Hill politely described the shoes as a “developing area” of antiques.

Just some of the man’s collection

However, some viewers weren’t exactly sold. One disgruntled viewer tweeted: “Trainers on Antiques Roadshow?! What next? And old Dominos pizza box?!”

Another said: “Oh god, a collection of trainers has made it onto Antiques Roadshow. Collecting trainers is such a red flag for me.”

However, others enjoyed the modern take on the typically dowdy show. “Trainers on the Antiques Roadshow! Good lad,” tweeted another.

Watch some of the action below courtesy of The Daily Mail.