What Better Excuse Than It Being Friday Than To Bring You Zendaya’s Raunchy ELLE Cover Shoot

Yes, it’s Friday and B&T could do our job by bringing you the latest ad spend numbers or some marvellous martech innovation we don’t quite understand. Instead, today we’re going for Zendaya. Or, more to the point, her brand new cover shoot for the US edition of fashion mag ELLE.

The 26-year-old actress and singer amps up the raunch for her debut on the fashion bible (shot by acclaimed photographer Steven Klein) who’s also enlisted a host of male models too that we can’t see boyfriend and Spider Man, Tom Holland, being overly excited about.

Despite making public appearances together, the A-lister couple are famously quiet when it comes to discussing their respective partners in an attempt to “protect the peace”.

Alongside a raunchy photo spread, Zendaya told ELLE (you can read her interview in full HERE): “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love.

“But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist.

“You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now,” she said.

Check out the cool images from the shoot below.

