“We’re In Big-Bang Readiness”: Flight Centre To Ramp Up Media Buying Activity

Flight Centre Travel Group is anticipating some of its biggest years of growth as Australia’s vaccination rollout gains momentum, travel restrictions ease and international borders start re-opening.

With travel industry leaders forecasting unprecedented demand for both domestic and international travel as the world moves into a phase of post-COVID management, Flight Centre Australia general manager Kelly Spencer said the excitement is returning.

“We’re preparing for the demand for travel to return with a vengeance,” she said.

“All our indicators point toward Australian travellers being a resilient bunch and itching to book that next holiday. Our recent customer research shows that 44 per cent intend to book holidays overseas as soon as border openings allow.”

In anticipation of increased demand, Flight Centre’s head of marketing, Clinton Hearne, said the company’s marketing arm is already swinging into action.

“We’re in big-bang readiness and are very excited about the return of big-ticket travel,” he said.

“It’s going to be a busy road ahead so, to help us manage our growing media buying activity, we’ve partnered with Rapid Media, who were instrumental to the success of our recent brand campaign.”

Rapid Media managing director Vaughan O’Connor said his crew were looking forward to taking on a greater role with Flight Centre.

“Rapid Media has worked with Flight Centre Travel Group across a number of brands and alongside a number of fantastic Flight Centre employees for over six years,” he said.

“We’re very thankful to the executive team at Flight Centre for rewarding our commitment to support their business with an elevated responsibility as a supplier/partner – especially now that the travel industry is coming back to life.”

Earlier this week, Flight Centre launched a competition offering one lucky traveller five years’ worth of domestic or international holidays.

Furthermore, the travel agency giant unveiled a new look and its first-ever global brand campaign back in April.