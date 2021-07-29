“We’re In Big-Bang Readiness”: Flight Centre To Ramp Up Media Buying Activity

“We’re In Big-Bang Readiness”: Flight Centre To Ramp Up Media Buying Activity
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Flight Centre Travel Group is anticipating some of its biggest years of growth as Australia’s vaccination rollout gains momentum, travel restrictions ease and international borders start re-opening.

With travel industry leaders forecasting unprecedented demand for both domestic and international travel as the world moves into a phase of post-COVID management, Flight Centre Australia general manager Kelly Spencer said the excitement is returning.

“We’re preparing for the demand for travel to return with a vengeance,” she said.

“All our indicators point toward Australian travellers being a resilient bunch and itching to book that next holiday. Our recent customer research shows that 44 per cent intend to book holidays overseas as soon as border openings allow.”

In anticipation of increased demand, Flight Centre’s head of marketing, Clinton Hearne, said the company’s marketing arm is already swinging into action.

“We’re in big-bang readiness and are very excited about the return of big-ticket travel,” he said.

“It’s going to be a busy road ahead so, to help us manage our growing media buying activity, we’ve partnered with Rapid Media, who were instrumental to the success of our recent brand campaign.”

Rapid Media managing director Vaughan O’Connor said his crew were looking forward to taking on a greater role with Flight Centre.

“Rapid Media has worked with Flight Centre Travel Group across a number of brands and alongside a number of fantastic Flight Centre employees for over six years,” he said.

“We’re very thankful to the executive team at Flight Centre for rewarding our commitment to support their business with an elevated responsibility as a supplier/partner – especially now that the travel industry is coming back to life.”

Earlier this week, Flight Centre launched a competition offering one lucky traveller five years’ worth of domestic or international holidays.

Furthermore, the travel agency giant unveiled a new look and its first-ever global brand campaign back in April.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Clinton Hearne Flight Centre Flight Centre Australia Flight Centre Travel Group Kelly Spencer Media Buying rapid media travel demand Travel marketing Vaughan O’Connor

Latest News

Acast Announces New Podcast ‘The Elements’
  • Media

Acast Announces New Podcast ‘The Elements’

From the audio producer of The Teacher’s Pet comes The Elements, a new Acast Creator Network podcast hosted by Thredbo survivor Stuart Diver. The Elements is a  podcast that journeys into the heart of surviving a natural disaster and will be hosted and distributed by the creator-first podcast company Acast as part of the Acast Creator […]

Herd MSL Announces Foxtel Account Win
  • Advertising
  • Marketing

Herd MSL Announces Foxtel Account Win

Comms agency Herd MSL announces Foxtel win. Forgoes office party poppers on account of the new $1300 Dyson cordless vac.

DoubleVerify Launches Enhancements To Brand Safety And Suitability Solution
  • Technology

DoubleVerify Launches Enhancements To Brand Safety And Suitability Solution

DoubleVerify has today announced enhancements to its brand safety and suitability solution that include the introduction of DV’s Brand Safety Floor as a turnkey option, extending Brand Suitability Tiers on YouTube, and more. Available to both advertisers and publishers since January 2021, Brand Suitability Tiers allow brands to align suitability settings with their own unique standards, […]

Aimee Buchanan Lands GroupM CEO Job
  • Media

Aimee Buchanan Lands GroupM CEO Job

Aimee Buchanan quits OMD to take up GroupM CEO role. Leaving gift ideas include mounted moose head & ALDI traffic cones.

Retired Marketing Man Andrew Piccoli Speaks About His Children’s Book ‘Dexter The Dahu’
  • Marketing

Retired Marketing Man Andrew Piccoli Speaks About His Children’s Book ‘Dexter The Dahu’

Andrew Piccoli spent his career overseeing some of Australia’s most memorable ad campaigns. Now, he has turned his attention to a particular area of passion: children’s literature. Now retired, Piccoli spent the COVID-19 lockdown writing the story of Dexter the Dahu for children aged between five and nine. He has donated a copy of the charming […]