Wednesday TV Wrap: The Voice Continues To Dominate & Hard Quiz Holds Strong

Seven’s The Voice holds strong and brings in 652,000 eyeballs and wins entertainment – Rita Ora’s wardrobe is also incredible.

Seven News hit 956,000 viewers while Nine News earned 846,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 586,000 viewers – Grimshaw needs an oil painting done of her to hang in Nine’s halls.

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase grabbed 565,000. Meanwhile, Home And Away nabbed 484,000. – drama with a view! Who can resist?

For Nine, Hot Seat grabbed 394,000 viewers. Meanwhile, Travel Guides brings in 578,000 viewers and almost makes me miss going through airport security – at least I was going somewhere.

For 10, The Project pulled in 332,000 viewers. Masterchef brought in 399,000 viewers – I have to watch this show while eating.

Finally, ABC had a strong night with ABC News, netting 589,000 viewers and 7.30 earned 485,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, Hard Quiz grabbed 505,000 viewers and The Weekly With Charlie pulled in 441,000 viewers – these two always deliver! Out on top was the Seven Network with 31.4 per cent. Nine Network was behind with 27.6 per cent of the daily share. ABC Network grabbed 17.1 per cent, followed by the 10 Network with 16.2 per cent. While the SBS had 7.8 per cent.