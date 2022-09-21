Wednesday TV Wrap: Nine’s Rolling Stones Doco Fails To Get Much Satisfaction

It’s often said that the under 30s are no longer watching free to air TV. But are the Boomers turning off too after part one of Nine’s four-part series My Life As A Rolling Stone failed to make much of a song and dance last night?

Last night’s first episode – that concentrated primarily on frontman Mick Jagger – managed just 242,000 viewers according to OzTAM metro numbers. The ensuing episodes will then focus on other members of the band including Keith Richards, Ronnie Woods and the recently departed Charlie Watts.

Not that it was all terrible news for Nine, who won Wednesday with 31.6 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Seven did 27.2 per cent, the ABC had 17.3 per cent, 10 did 14.5 per cent and SBS did 8.9 per cent.

As has become the norm, The Block was the best of the entertainment shows with 685,000. Seven’s Farmer Wants A Wife did 455,000.

In news and currents affairs, Seven’s 6pm bulletin did 856,000 and rival Nine’s had 779,000. ACA pulled 613,000.

The ABC’s 7pm news did 551,000 and then saw a sharp drop in numbers to 7.30 that posted just 393,000.

Still at the ABC, Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell laughed its way to 446,000 and a repeat of Hard Quiz pulled 370,000.

Early evening viewers enjoyed Seven’s Home And Away (460,000), Seven’s The Chase (456,000) and Nine’s Hot Seat (331,000).

10’s best were The Project with 282,000 and 10 News First with a neat 250,000.